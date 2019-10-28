Eat

What's Poppin': 30+ food and drink (and spooky) events going on this week

Halloween is popping off

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 4:06 PM

Between spooky happenings and autumnal events, there is plenty to do around the Lowcountry this week. Here's where to eat, drink, and wear your best Righteous Gemstones costume:

Monday

Stop by Baker & Brewer for a free drink and Open Mike Night at 6 p.m. where mayoral candidate Mike Seekings will discuss his solutions for attainable housing, traffic and transit, and flooding and underdevelopment.

Now through Thurs. Oct. 31, Ink N Ivy will offer a pink rosé cocktail for $7 — proceeds will benefit the Lonon Foundation which works to help kids whose parents have been diagnosed with cancer.

Looking for an affordable dinner tonight? Persimmon Cafe offers $5 sandwiches, dine in or carry-out, starting at 4 p.m.

Head to Fam's Brewing Co. to enjoy half-price burgers and $5 Moscow Mules.

Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug is at restaurant Tu every Mon. starting at 5:30 p.m.

Every Monday is wine night at the Macintosh — enjoy half-off bottles of wine $80 and under and $40 off bottles of wine over $80.

Get a taste of Mexico every Mon. at Charles Towne Fermentory with Ciaburri's Mexican pop-up starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

O-Ku chef Junior Vo will be taking over the kitchen at Kwei Fei starting at 5 p.m. to serve up cucumber octopus sunomono, lobster temaki, fresh spring rolls with local flounder, and Ora King salmon uzuzukuri.

Pink Bellies will be popping-up at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., serving up traditional Vietnamese dishes like banh mi sandwiches, garlic noodles, Sriracha wings, dumplings, and more.

King Street Dispensary offers $6 wings and $3 domestic beers all day long. Stop by for the wings, stay for the cheap brew.

Enjoy the fall evening on the piazza at Parcel 32 and build your own festive succulent arrangement. Spend your time making new friends, sipping on good wine, and autumn decorating starting at 6 p.m.

Sap Lai Southeast Asian Cuisine will host a kitchen takeover at Dashi from 5-9 p.m. Chef Tee Somsnith likes to change the menu when the weather and fresh produce can be incorporated; look for dishes like Nam Khao, papaya salad, and sticky rice.

Wednesday

Stretch out and sip with Cat Yoga at Pounce Cat Cafe. For $22, your ticket scores you a one-hour yoga session, 30-minutes of kitten snuggles, and a complimentary coffee, tea, or glass of wine. The event is from 5:45-7:15 p.m. As we've said before, please don't try to eat the cats.

Enjoy $1.50 oysters and half-price wine bottles at Parcel 32.

Head to The Alley to catch the World Series game and enjoy Rusty Bull Brewing Co.'s BellyItcher Ale and boiled peanuts or a hot dog for just $6.

Indigo Reef Brewing will host Pub Fare from 5-9 p.m. Come in for a burger but stay for a pint since they'll be tapping Drift Drive with Blood Orange for their "One-Off Wednesday."

2Nixons is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. starting at 6 p.m. with hot, steaming noods.

Thursday

Red's Ice House hosts their Zombie Apocalypse Halloween party with a costume contest, spooky specials, and more.

Celebrate Halloween the country way at The Shelter Kitchen + Bar with live country music from Andrew Beam, costume contests, $3 shots, and $2 Natty Lights from 11-2 a.m.

Kwei Fei hosts their Halloween party with snacks, drinks, and costume contests. Come dressed as a wrestler to get a free shot and a chance at the belt. Your $25 ticket includes two complimentary drinks.
Spend the evening screaming your favorite lyrics in costume for Halloween Scaryoke at The Brick. Enjoy drink specials, a costume contest, and karaoke from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

FortyEight Wine Bar & Kitchen will host Wine Wisdom from 5-6 p.m. Tickets are $24 and come with wine, apps, and information about the wines you'll be tasting.

Bay Street Biergarten hosts Howl-oween Puppies & Pints from 4-7 p.m. with doggos in costumes, dog vendors, and a dog costume contest. Beer for humans only, please.

Josephine Wine Bar will host Witchy Wines in honor of Halloween. Enjoy a themed menu with items like pumpkin mousse with whipped cream and crumbled gingersnap, butternut squash ravioli, and a special Halloween cocktail.

Friday

Halloween celebrations continue at Hotel Bennett's rooftop bar, Fiat Lux, with Veuve Clicquot Yelloween. The fun starts at 8:30 p.m. with libations aplenty, passed hors d'oeuvres, and music by DJ YNot. Wear your mask, it's a masquerade theme.

Head to the Charleston Visitor Center and Bus Shed starting at 7 p.m. for the 15th annual Hunley Oyster Roast. There will be AYCE oysters and barbecue, live music, a silent auction, and more.

Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a "an extra special" Champagne Happy Hour starting at 5:30 p.m. with guest Christian Holthausen from AR Lenoble.

Grab some chargrilled oysters on the patio at Workshop from Cafe Roux starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday

Charles Towne Fermentory hosts the third installment of There Will Be Hops! beer festival from 1- 6 p.m.; there will be beer from 20+ breweries, food trucks, live music, games, and more. 

Cupcake Camp Charleston  — an "ad-hoc gathering born from the desire for people to share and eat cupcakes in an open environment" — pops up at Palmetto Brewing from 3-5 p.m. with free cupcakes.

Harbour Club hosts a Murder Mystery dinner from 6-9 p.m. with a "killer crowd" and menu to boot.

Bok Choy Boy pops up at Tradesman Brewing starting at 3 p.m.

Sunday

Head to Bowens Island starting at 4 p.m. for the Shellabration for Conservation, an event featuring three raw bars — Barrier Island, Lowcountry Oyster Co., and Charleston Oyster Farm — as well as pour stations hosted by Island Coastal Lager, Post Parade Wines, and Oysterman Wine. Chefs from 167 Raw, Herd Provisions, Farmstead Co., and Sugar Bakeshop will be serving up non raw bar items. Proceeds will fund a one acre oyster reef in the Charleston Harbor.

Every Sunday Graft Wine Shop hosts Good Neighbor Sundays, featuring local vendors, artists, and food trucks starting at 3 p.m.

