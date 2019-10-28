FIG and The Ordinary will host inaugural Charleston Oyster Social at Bowens Island

click to enlarge Bowens Island Instagram

We love 'em steamed with Saltines and Tabasco, but oysters on the half-shell are perhaps the best (and truest) way to get a taste of our local waters.



If you want to keep slurping these local singles at your favorite raw bar — and crack open steamed clusters — for years to come, get your tickets to the inaugural Oyster Social at Bowens Island Restaurant on Sun. Nov. 24, benefitting Lowcountry Local First and the South Carolina Shellfish Growers Association.



Presented by chef Mike Lata, Adam Nemirow, and the teams at FIG and The Ordinary in partnership with Garden & Gun, the event will feature oysters shucked raw or "roasted, grilled, and dressed" by local chefs. Live music, libations, and an oyster shucking competition are also on tap. Tickets are $125 for adults, $45 for kids ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and under.





click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Barrier Island Oyster Co. delivers their Sea Clouds to Mike Lata at The Ordinary

Other participants include Binky's Oyster Bar, Bowens Island, Chubby Fish, Delaney Oyster House, FIG, The Ordinary, Le Farfalle, The Grocery, Home Team, Leon's, The Macintosh, Nico, Obstinate Daughter, and Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Beverage partners include Grassroots Wine, High Wire Distilling, and Cannonborough Craft Sodas.The participating growers will be Barrier Island Oyster Co., Charleston Oyster Farm, Clammer Dave, Toogoodoo Oyster Co. Lady's Island Oysters, Lowcountry Oyster Co., and Tarvin Seafood.The S.C. Shellfish Growers Association is a newly formed, member-driven nonprofit that works to promote public appreciation and consumption of clams and oysters, develop marketing expertise, keep a constructive dialogue with regulatory agencies, represent the particular interests of shellfish growers, and encourage communication among members to share technology and management ideas. Can't make the Sunday social? Donate to the Growers Association here