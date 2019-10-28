Eat

Monday, October 28, 2019

Chasing Sage pops up with Bubbles & Brunch on the Westside Sun. Nov. 10

Chasing away the Sunday scaries

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM

Chasing Sage, the veg-forward restaurant opening soon on Rutledge Ave., has been popping up all over town since late summer with menu teasers like corn soup, heirloom tomato tart, and melon toast. Sun. Nov. 10 at 218 President St. (formerly Semilla), Chasing Sage will pop-up with their first ever brunch menu, showcasing their breakfast making skills on the Westside.
Chasing Sage chefs Walter Edward and Forrest Brunton will be preparing a menu of fall-inspired dishes to pair with sparkling wines and Champagne cocktails. No reservations are required.

Dishes will include corned lamb hash with brassicas, potatoes, ketchup, harissa, and mint; buttermilk pancakes with Meyer lemon curd and fresh ricotta; a soft egg, mushroom, and leek toast with ham cream; and a sourdough hazelnut sticky bun monkey bread. No specifics on the drink side of things, but we are intrigued by the POG (passion fruit orange guava) Champagne cocktail they posted on Instagram. Looks juicy.

