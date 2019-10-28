Chasing Sage pops up with Bubbles & Brunch on the Westside Sun. Nov. 10

Chasing Sage, the veg-forward restaurant opening soon on Rutledge Ave., has been popping up all over town since late summer with menu teasers like corn soup, heirloom tomato tart, and melon toast. Sun. Nov. 10 at 218 President St. (formerly Semilla), Chasing Sage will pop-up with their first ever brunch menu, showcasing their breakfast making skills on the Westside.
Because who doesn’t want a POG champagne cocktail?! We have been recipe testing bubbly drinks for our upcoming Bubbles & Brunch pop up and I think we found a winner! House made POG is so crazy delicious. Cheers! 🥂 • • • #champagne #champagnecocktail #fresh #juice #freshsqueezed #POG #delicious #refreshing #yum #recipe #recipetesting #inhouse #drinks #drink #juicing #healthy #squeezed #pineapple #guava #orange