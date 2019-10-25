More than a dozen places to play bar games in Charleston

click to enlarge
Even adults like to unwind with some tomfoolery after a long day at the office. Buy a round for your friends, then enjoy an afternoon blowing off steam by hitting bullseyes and filling that left pocket with the eight ball. Here's where to play bar games around town:
The Alley
serves as a bowling alley and arcade — spend the evening getting strikes and playing Skee Ball and ping-pong. Order some loaded tots and wings to keep you going.
The Brick
has darts, corn hole, and tons of board/card games, like Cards Against Humanity, Apples to Apples, Jenga, and more. Oh you still need an incentive to visit? How about $3 well drinks, select drafts, and house wine and $4 light bites from 4-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
JohnKing Bar & Grill
has big fun with big games. They've got huge Jenga and Connect Four, as well as a billiard table. If that ain't enough, then their $10 burger and beer deal or $3 shots should do the trick.
Bay Street Biergarten
has a human-sized Connect Four and great dog-watching to boot (check out their Instagram
). Convince us that isn't a bar game.
HōM
has two full-size ping-pong tables in the back for you to show off your table tennis skills. Stop by on a Mon. and enjoy their classic Down N' Out double-patty burger for just $5.
Warehouse
offers foosball and billiard tables, so you know the fun never stops. Head in from 4-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and sip on a pint for only $5.
The Break
on James Island has billiard tables, dart boards, and a stocked arcade. It's also home of the Palmetto Pinball Club
if you were looking to show off your mad skills.
Gene's Haufbrau
, the Avondale institution, has pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball, darts, arcade games, and board games for you to take to your table.
Fuel
has bocce and corn hole and their patio is dog friendly, so you can bring your pup and enjoy some tacos and friendly competition.
My Father's Mustache
has your hook up for bangers and mash, billiards, shuffleboard, darts, and video games.
Local 616
has giant Jenga, billiards, pinball, and darts. Soccer fans, take note: Local 616 opens up as early as 10 a.m. on match days, so you can play
games while you watch
your game.
Recovery Room
has a pool table, foosball, pinball, and the multicade to keep you entertained while you sip your PBRs.
Chuck Town Axe Throwing,
located in the same building as Rusty Bull Brewing, presents perhaps the most dangerous game — those axe blades are sharp. Order a pint and food at Rusty Bull and they'll deliver it to your table in the axe den.
and tell us where you like to play.