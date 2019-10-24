Popular New York shop Sunshine Hummus set to open soon on Spring Street

click to enlarge
Most people have never experienced fresh hummus, made with hot, freshly ground chickpeas. We've become accustomed to — and settled for — the cold, processed dip at our closest Teeter deli.
All of that is about to change, though. Charleston newcomer Ori Barziv has partnered with the owner of New York-based Sunshine Hummus to bring the "same amazing taste loved by New Yorkers" to Charleston. Sunshine opened its flagship store in Manhattan last year, quickly garnering media praise
Taking over the 116A Spring Street space vacated by Sunrise Bistro earlier this month, Sunshine Hummus is working hard to transform the small shop to fit their fresh hummus needs.
Barziv moved to Charleston a year ago with his family and has become acclimated to the new city by "discovering Charleston's many culinary options from great Southern food to international cuisines." But, Barziv was still craving the flavors of his childhood in Tel Aviv, especially warm hummus.
Sunshine Hummus will feature "fresh from the chickpea" hummus with various toppings presented "the way it is actually meant to be served," Orziv says. The shop will also serve pita bread and other dishes Barziv says are "fun and surprising."
All of the dishes will be vegetarian or vegan.
Sunshine will be announcing their grand opening date on Facebook
in the coming days. Once open, the shop will operate from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will look to expand those hours once they've gotten a feel for the neighborhood.