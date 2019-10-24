Harken Cafe now serving up coffee, treats, and more on Queen Street

click to enlarge
From the people who brought you The Harbinger, Harken Cafe opened its doors at 62 Queen Street on Thursday morning.
Behind the plate glass windows of the former gallery space, Harken has touches reminiscent of its big sister on King Street, but with slightly dimmer, lush vibes — bricks and beams, plants galore, and salvaged wood floors. Since they're outdoor patio pros at this point, a piazza patio is forthcoming, co-owner Cameron Neal says. And of course, don't miss the bright decoupage restrooms.
The menu, crafted by co-owner Greer Gilchrist, still includes veg and vegan baked options along with, wait for it, a few non-veg options. Yep, that's right: Harken's opening day offerings included a "Breakfast slab pie" — a square-cut breakfast pie with sage, acorn squash, and ham served with a salad. Lunch options include a baguette sandwich and salads (the beloved salad trio remains, of course.)
Harken is located at 62 Queen St. and is open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
