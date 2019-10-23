Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Fleet Landing celebrates 15 years with 15 days of food and drink specials
Did somebody say $15 bottles of wine?
Fleet Landing, best known as one of Charleston's only peninsular waterfront restaurants, celebrates 15 years in the town this year. From Nov. 15-30 head to the restaurant for food and drink specials, part of the "15 Days of Fleet."
Guests can look forward to a new special each day as well as a $15/bottle wine list and 15 oysters for the price of a dozen throughout the two weeks of fun.
Specials include $15 merch (like hats and T-shirts), a $15 shrimp and grits dinner special, $15 mimosa carafes during birthday brunch, and "birthday beer."
@ Fleet Landing
186 Concord St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Nov. 15-30
Price:
Prices vary
