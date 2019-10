Fleet Landing celebrates 15 years with 15 days of food and drink specials

click to enlarge Andrew Cebulka

Fleet Landing, 186 Concord St. Downtown Charleston, SC, Nov. 15-30

Fleet Landing, best known as one of Charleston's only peninsular waterfront restaurants, celebrates 15 years in the town this year. From Nov. 15-30 head to the restaurant for food and drink specials, part of the "15 Days of Fleet."Guests can look forward to a new special each day as well as a $15/bottle wine list and 15 oysters for the price of a dozen throughout the two weeks of fun.Specials include $15 merch (like hats and T-shirts), a $15 shrimp and grits dinner special, $15 mimosa carafes during birthday brunch, and "birthday beer."Stay-up-to-date with daily specials by following Fleet Landing on the 'gram.