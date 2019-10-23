Eat

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Fleet Landing celebrates 15 years with 15 days of food and drink specials

Did somebody say $15 bottles of wine?

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge That view though - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • That view though
Fleet Landing, best known as one of Charleston's only peninsular waterfront restaurants, celebrates 15 years in the town this year. From Nov. 15-30 head to the restaurant for food and drink specials, part of the "15 Days of Fleet."

Guests can look forward to a new special each day as well as a $15/bottle wine list and 15 oysters for the price of a dozen throughout the two weeks of fun.
click to enlarge Yep, we'll celebrate with those - ANDREW CEBULKA
  • Andrew Cebulka
  • Yep, we'll celebrate with those

Specials include $15 merch (like hats and T-shirts), a $15 shrimp and grits dinner special, $15 mimosa carafes during birthday brunch, and "birthday beer."

Stay-up-to-date with daily specials by following Fleet Landing on the 'gram.

Event Details 15 Days of Specials
@ Fleet Landing
186 Concord St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Nov. 15-30
Price: Prices vary
Festivals + Events and Foodie Events
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • 15 Days of Specials @ Fleet Landing

    • Nov. 15-30 Prices vary

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS