Monday, October 21, 2019

What's Poppin': 40+ food and drink events going on this week

It's poppin' off this week

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge EDMUND'S OAST EXCHANGE INSTAGRAM
Halloween is on the horizon, a nip is (occasionally) in the air, and the Lowcountry's event scene is at its apex. Here's where to enjoy the season:

Monday

Sip on a beer, munch on some 'za, and carve a pumpkin at Frothy Beard Brewing Co. and Zombie Bob's Pizza from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Pumpkins are free on a first-come first-carve basis, some tools will be provided but they recommend bringing your own.

Bar Mash will have late night bites available from 9 p.m.-12 a.m., stop by to enjoy a Chorizo Crunchwrap and jazz music.

It's take-out fried chicken dinner night at Mpishi from 4-7 p.m. For $12, you can enjoy your choice of a thigh and drumstick or chicken tenders, mac-and-cheese, coleslaw, and a biscuit.

Head to Persimmon Cafe to enjoy a $5 sandwich from 4-8 p.m., dine in or carry-out.

All week long, Ink N Ivy will offer $7 pink rose drink cocktails from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to benefit The Lonon Foundation.

Verde is hosting a saladbration for eight years of business. Until 9 p.m., stop by at any of their locations and enjoy a salad or wrap for $3.65.

Every Mon. at Nico Oysters + Seafood chef Nico Romo hosts an oyster education class. Slurp a dozen different oysters, learn about farming techniques, sip on Oysterman wine, and go home with a goodie bag.

Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug spices things up at restaurant Tu starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

It's a kitchen takeover at Dashi. From 5-9 p.m., Greekin' Out will be serving up their gyros, pizza flatbreads, and baklava.

The Cocktail Bandits Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reeves will host Wine + Food event Apéritif vs. Aperitivo from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Coastal Community Foundation. Learn about the French and Italian appetizer cocktail, followed by light bites, for $150.

All day long you can enjoy $6 wings and $3 domestic beers at King Street Dispensary, starting at 11 a.m.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, King Street Public House will host a pink party with drink specials and live entertainment starting at 8 p.m. to benefit SOS Lowcountry.

Catch the first game of the World Series at The Alley with their Ballpark Combo which offers Rusty Bull Brewing Co.'s BellyItcher Ale and a hot dog or boiled peanuts for just $6.

Parcel 32 is hosting their burger night with $10 smash burgers and beer, your choice of a bottled, can, or draft beer. Make it a double patty for just $3 extra from 5-10 p.m.

Wednesday

Basic Kitchen is hosting a wine dinner with special wines of Western Italy from La Stoppa and a four-course family style meal from Renzo's Chef Evan Gaudreau. The event, which includes wine and dinner, is from 6-10 p.m. for $135.
Pitmaster and pizza enthusiast John Lewis will team up with Bakers Bar to serve Detroit-style pizza, starting at 4 p.m. beneath One Broad restaurant.

It's the Pinktoberfest event at Indigo Reef Brewing Co. from 4-9 p.m. One dollar from every pint and $5 from every tumbler sold will benefit the American Cancer Society, plus enjoy tasty Mexican fare courtesy of Ciaburri's.

Looking to put your wine skills to the test? Edmund's Oast Exchange will host their blind wine tasting event with certified sommelier Sarah O'Kelley at 5 p.m. For $15, you can blindly taste three wines, guess what they are, and find out the correct answer, as well as notes about the wine, from the wine expert.

Enjoy a free wine tasting, hosted by Monarch Wine Merchants, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Harbinger Cafe, located next door to the wine shop. Five legendary winemakers will share their knowledge of natural wine, Counter Cheese Caves will be onsite with fromage, and there will be plenty of vino to go around.

From 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Bar Mash has late night happy hour with $5 daiquiris and Amaro shots, $3 craft beers, $2 draft Miller High Life, and $6 house wines.

2Nixons is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. from 6 p.m. until they run out of noods.

From 6-7:30 p.m. at the Main Library learn about sustainable seafood and how local fishermen connect with local chefs through the S.C. Aquarium's Good Catch Program.
This event is free and open to the public.

Wine + Food hosts podcast The Winnow with special guest Brooks Reitz as part of their Tasting Notes series. The event is free to attend and starts at 8 a.m. in the Wine + Food test kitchen.

Thursday

Slow Food Charleston is celebrating their 15 year anniversary at Tradesman Brewing Co. at 6 p.m. They'll introduce a new amber ale and serve a Lowcountry boil prepared by The Darling Oyster Bar for $20. 
The Clicquot Harvest will take place at 39 Rue de Jean at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 and include a tasting of three Veuve Clicquot champagnes, a menu prepared by executive chef Justin Rambo-Garwood, and live music.

Starting at 7 p.m., Republic Garden & Lounge has got $5 Babe Rosé, $5 Tito's, and $20 bottles of sparking rosé.

Head to The Alley from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. for a single classic burger, a Buffy the Burger Slayer burger, and Coast Brewing Co. HopArt IPA for just $4 each.

Head to Edmund's Oast Exchange starting at 5:30 p.m. for a wine tasting with Northern California producer Arnot Roberts.

Get spooky at Pink Cactus during their Dia de los Muertos party featuring live music, an all-black food menu with $5 charcoal margs, mole negro enchiladas, and black beans and rice. Come  in costume for the chance to win a magnum bottle of Corralejo Tequila.
Get your Pub Fare burger fix at The Hold starting at 5:30 p.m.

Forge your very own oyster shucker, just in time for oyster roast season, at Indigo Reef Brewing from 4-9 p.m. The brewery hosts Jason Redick, the owner of Angry Giant Forge, for an oyster shucker forging session. Sessions are $45 and include forging your own oyster shucker and your first pint.

Friday

The South Carolina Aquarium will host a costume party After Hours: Southern Spirits from 7-10 p.m. Your $45 ticket scores you tastings from local distilleries, live music, and small bites from Good Catch partners.

It's Food Truck Friday at The Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse starting at 5 p.m. with food from Smokin' Gringos, Booze Pops, Greekin' Out, Holy City Cupcakes, Pelican Sno Balls, Happy Thai, and Krystyna's Polish Food, along with live music from The Watts Family Band.

Truffle Weekend has finally arrived at Wild Common. Their four-course tasting menu will feature delicious plates with decadent white truffles in every dish.

New pop-up Bok Choy Boy will be at Freehouse Friday for the Butterfly Social Bonfire Market.

Low Tide Brewing hosts a Halloween party and costume contest starting at 8 p.m. (21+). Wear your funkiest/funniest/sexiest costume for a chance to wine prizes. Admission is free all night, and Chicken Fats will be onsite with eats.

Cafe Roux at Workshop serves up chargrilled oysters from 5-10 p.m.

AYCE oyster Fridays are back at Daniel Island Grill starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Drayton Hall hosts an event featuring the essential Bs: beer, barbecue, and bluegrass. The party starts at 4 p.m. and tickets are $60 per person.

Middleton Place hosts a free-to-attend fall festival at their organic farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring hands-on demos, hay rides, farm tours, festival food, local beer, and more.

Sunday

Revelry Brewing Co. and Green Heart Project host a joint anniversary bash at the brewery starting at noon. Enjoy live music, food trucks, clothing vendors, and more, with proceeds benefitting Green Heart's mission.
Zero Restaurant + Bar hosts their monthly wine seminar starting at noon. This month's theme is Harvest in Napa Valley; begin with a glass of Napa sparkling wine while learning about the history of the region and why it grows such highly acclaimed wines, followed by an overview on how to navigate the 16 American Viticultural Areas of the Napa Valley.

Tavern & Table hosts a Pumpkin brunch from 11 a.m -3 p.m. Chef Ray England whips up Halloween-inspired eats. 

