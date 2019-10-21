Monarch Wine Merchants hosts tasting with five legendary winemakers this Wed. Oct. 23

This Wed. Oct. 23, Monarch Wine Merchants
will host a wine tasting with legendary winemakers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Harbinger Cafe & Bakery
The event is free and open to the public, ages 21+, and will feature fromage galore from Counter Cheese Caves
Five winemakers, revered in the world of wine, will be there to give you the lowdown on natural vino:
Arianna Occhipinti
is an Italian winemaker based in Vittoria, Italy where she grows Nero d'Avola and Frappato grapes. She has worked in the wine industry since she was 16-years-old and has been releasing red wine vintages under her own label since she was 22.
In 1984, Elisabetta Foradori
took over her family winery when she was only 19-years-old, and she has made it her life's work to elevate the esoteric Teroldego grape.
In 1995, Éric Texier, a nuclear engineer by trade
moved with his family into a 16th-century home with an underground wine cellar where he began bottling his first vintage.
When Silvio Messana
took over his mother's vineyard in the mid-90s, he already had a passion for wine. Currently the Chianti Classico, outside of Florence, is produced Messana himself; the winery acts as a bed and breakfast for half the year.
In 1995, Carlo Venturini
and his wife Alessandra Zantedeschi
started their vineyard
, Monte dall'Ora. Today those vines are 20-25 years old and "thriving" on crumbly limestone-rich clay soils. The couple has always farmed organically and eventually, biodynamically.
@ The Harbinger Bakery and Cafe
1107 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Oct. 23, 5:30 p.m.
Price:
Free
