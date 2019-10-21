Basic Kitchen hosts Chef Serena Wolf for a night of "dude food," storytelling, and book signing

"Dude food" is coming to healthy hot spot Basic Kitchen Thurs. Nov. 14 when chef Serena Wolf
visits for a special dinner celebrating her new cookbook, The Dude Diet Dinnertime.
After graduating from Harvard in 2009, Wolf went on to receive her cuisine diploma from Le Cordon Bleu Paris in 2011. She has worked as a private chef, food writer, recipe developer, and food contributor, and even has her own YouTube channel
.
This is Wolf's second foray into the cookbook world; her 2016 book, The Dude Diet explores
"dude food." In the book, Wolf takes dishes like wings, nachos, burgers, and pizza as a base, then creates clean(ish) junk food makeovers that inspire "dudes" to mix it up in the kitchen. In her new book, The Dude Diet Dinnertime
, Wolf shares 125 foolproof dinner recipes to satisfy every craving — think sheet pan fajita bowls and salad ... on a pizza.
Basic Kitchen chef Robin Hollis has collaborated with Wolf to create a family-style feast inspired by the cookbook's recipes. During the meal, Wolf will join guests in the dining room to share stories and sign her new book.
The collab menu includes shareable plates like spinach artichoke grilled cheese, turkey-zucchini meatballs, beef tenderloin with rosemary red wine sauce, and sour cream and onion cauliflower. For dessert enjoy pumpkin banana cake with coconut cream and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Tickets are available now for $125, which includes food, wine, and a copy of The Dude Diet Dinnertime
or $95 for just food and wine (tax and gratuity included). To order tickets, head to the Basic Kitchen website
.
@ Basic Kitchen
82 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Nov. 14, 6 p.m.
Price:
$125 w/cookbook, $95 w/o cookbook
