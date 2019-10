Rusty Bull Brewing Co. starts Sunday brunch service this Sun. Oct. 20

click to enlarge Provided

Breakfast Chicken Sandwich

Chicken & Waffle Bowl

Chicken & Waffle Bowl

Starting this Sun. Oct. 20, Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will launch brunch service from 12-3 p.m. Chef Jenleigh Kornahrens puts the eggs in kegs with an all-out, dope new brunch menu.Brunch menu items include stuffed biscuits and gravy; Elvis Toast, made with peanut butter, banana, marshmallows, and a drizzle of honey between two pieces of toast; everything avocado toast; breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, pepper, onion, cheese, guac, Sriracha ranch, and black beans; chicken and waffle bowl with spicy fried chicken tenders; eggs in a hole with hot sauce aioli; a breakfast chicken sandwich; and chicken tenders and gravy.