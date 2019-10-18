Friday, October 18, 2019
Rusty Bull Brewing Co. starts Sunday brunch service this Sun. Oct. 20
Putting the eggs in kegs
Posted
by Matt Woodhull
on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Breakfast Chicken Sandwich
Starting this Sun. Oct. 20, Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
will launch brunch service from 12-3 p.m. Chef Jenleigh Kornahrens puts the eggs in kegs with an all-out, dope new brunch menu.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Chicken & Waffle Bowl
Brunch menu items include stuffed biscuits and gravy; Elvis Toast, made with peanut butter, banana, marshmallows, and a drizzle of honey between two pieces of toast; everything avocado toast; breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, pepper, onion, cheese, guac, Sriracha ranch, and black beans; chicken and waffle bowl with spicy fried chicken tenders; eggs in a hole with hot sauce aioli; a breakfast chicken sandwich; and chicken tenders and gravy.
Tags: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., foodie events, brunch, Image