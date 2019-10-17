Slow Food Charleston celebrates 15th anniversary Thurs. Oct. 24 with Lowcountry boil and Ark of Taste beer 

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Seashore black rye is used in the collab beer brewed by Tradesman and Slow Food
On Thurs. Oct. 24, Slow Food Charleston
will be celebrating their 15th anniversary at Tradesman Brewing Co.
from 6-9 p.m.
The nonprofit, which focuses on "good, clean, fair food for all," has collaborated with Tradesman Brewing Co. to create an amber ale using Seashore Black Rye and traditional sorghum syrup, ingredients from the Ark of Taste, "a living catalog of delicious and distinctive foods facing extinction."
The special amber ale was made possible through ingredient donations from chapter supporters Anson Mills
and High Wire Distilling
. One dollar from every pint sold will be donated to Slow Food Charleston.
In 2016, Dr. David Shields, known as the 'Flavor Saver' of the American South, wrote that of all Ark of Taste specimens
, the "most important category may be landrace grains, ancient grasses shaped into the oldest surviving cereals by past generations." The Southern Ark of Taste Committee turned its attention to two rye landraces in 2016 — Seashore Black Rye and Tall-growing Mountain Rye.
Slow Foods' 15th anniversary celebration will include a Lowcountry boil prepared by Darling Oyster Bar
, using ingredients provided by Lowcountry Street Grocery
and Halpern's
. Attendees can purchase $20 wristbands for the boil.
“We continue to grow and always appreciate the support of the community for allowing us to advance the mission for Good, Clean, Fair food for all," said Charleston chapter Slow Food board chair Carrie Larson in a press release. "We are here today thanks to founders Mike Lata, Celeste Albers, Matt McIntosh and Ricky Hacker, and the dozens of board members and project volunteers who have contributed to the chapter's efforts of improving our foodshed.”
@ Tradesman Brewing Co.
1647 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Oct. 24, 6 p.m.
Price:
$20
Foodie Events