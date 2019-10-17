Eat

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Mon. Oct. 21, Verde celebrates eighth anniversary with $3.65 salads and wraps

Can't beet it

Posted by Connor Simonson on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM

Calling all veggie lovers: Verde is celebrating eight years of business with $3.65 salads and wraps Mon. Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all locations.

Verde co-owner Jennifer Ferrebee says "the $3.65 celebration has become an annual tradition; it's a fun way of thanking the community for another great 365 days."

The deal is available for any of Verde's nine signature creations, like the Southern Harvest, which features roasted chicken, apples, pecans, and cornbread croutons atop mesclun greens with a house-made sweet tea vinaigrette. These bowls are normally priced between $6.95 and $9.95, meaning customers are saving green while eating green.

It's not all about the food, though. All Verde four Charleston area locations will be giving away prizes like free salad vouchers and an exclusive eighth birthday reward.

Special Saladbration pricing is limited to Verde's signature creations and in-store purchases only; limit two per person. 
