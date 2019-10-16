Eat

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Sightsee Shop hosts California tonic company for first ever Aloha Friday

Plus, free ice cream

Posted by Connor Simonson on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM

Elliotborough retail and coffee shop, Sightsee, has announced their first-ever Aloha Friday, a new monthly event series featuring pop-ups with artists, brands, and makers from around the country. The first Aloha Friday will be this Fri. Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festivities kick off with the South Carolina launch of OLIPOP, a sparkling prebiotic tonic based in California. Sightsee will be the first store to carry of OLIPOP in the region and they will have three signature flavors available for sampling, all made with only 2-3g of sugar, 9g of plant fiber, and botanical extracts to aid digestive health.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. visitors can try free cold brew tonics made with a blend of Springbok Coffee Roasters cold brew and OLIPOP soda. Arôme, a local floral design studio, will also be popping up at the shop, selling handcrafted grab-and-go bouquets inspired by the three signature OLIPOP flavors.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to design their own custom floral bundle with Britt Fowler, founder of Arôme. Starting at $25, the bespoke bouquets will include a choice of blooms paired with greenery and fabric wrap.
At the same time, Off Track Ice Cream will be popping up on the Sightsee patio, serving complimentary traditional and vegan ice cream floats made with OLIPOP sodas.

All attendees at the inaugural Aloha Friday event can enter a raffle to win one of three prize packages including goods from each participating vendor.

Event Details Sightsee Aloha Friday with OLIPOP
@ Sightsee Shop and Coffee
125 1/2 Line St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Oct. 18, 8 a.m.
Price: FREE
