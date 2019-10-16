Pitmaster and pizza enthusiast John Lewis throws another Johnnie Luigi Pizza Party Oct. 23

click to enlarge
-
Leslie McKellar
-
Dig into Detroit style pies at Bakers Bar Wed. Oct. 23
Wood-fired. New York-style. Deep dish. Bagel bites. There are so many different ways to make, bake, and eat a pizza pie, and we really can't find fault with any of them.
Some pizza enthusiasts have a favorite, though, and for pit master John Lewis, it's Detroit style, or at least "his take" on the rectangular, crispy, thick crust pie.
Next Wed. Oct. 23, Lewis and Lewis Barbecue chef de cuisine Philip Powers are taking a break from the hot guts for a night and popping up at Bakers Bar
(located below One Broad) with three different pies.
From 4 p.m. until they sell out, "Johnnie Luigi" will serve up: pepperoni made with those aforementioned dry-cured hot guts, 'Clam Surprise,' and red and green Hatch Chile. The menu also includes starters like oven-roasted meatballs and the classic Detroit-style “Nothing Nice” salad. Close out the evening with an array of sweet treats from pastry chef Katy Keefe.
@ Bakers Bar at One Broad
1 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston,
S. Carolina
When: Wed., Oct. 23, 4 p.m.
Price:
A la carte
Foodie Events