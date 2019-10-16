Charleston Wine + Food fest hosting live podcast series, Tasting Notes

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith
Southern Fork host Stephanie Burt chatted with chef Maneet Chauhan for Tasting Notes at Charleston WFF HQ
Ahead of the upcoming 2020 festival, Charleston Wine + Food is hosting a series of live podcasts from the Charleston Wine + Food test kitchen inside their Rutledge Avenue HQ. Every month, a new podcast will pop up where hosts will record their show live before an intimate audience. Each show is free, but tickets are limited.
Their inaugural episode was released on Oct. 4, featuring Stephanie Burt of the Southern Fork chatting it up with celebrity chef and restauranteur Maneet Chauhan about growing a restaurant empire, being a judge on TV, and more.
Tasting Notes is set to bring a variety of members from the culinary community from chefs to journalists to give each show a unique perspective and subject, all deriving from the festival's focus. Guests will have the opportunity to hear from and interact with their favorite culinary professionals in the intimate test kitchen setting. According to the festival website, each event will feature a unique opportunity such as a live cooking demo, a specialty cocktail, etc.
Currently, Tasting Notes has lined up five podcasts before the festival's opening night in March, including Radio Cherry Bombe and Effin B Radio. The Winnow podcast
, hosted by Post and Courier
restaurant critic Hanna Raskin and food reporter Dave Infante, is on tap to record on Oct. 23.
That appearance will come shortly after an Oct. 14 LA Times
story by Raskin entitled, "How food festivals hurt the chefs they're meant to help."
The
article was commissioned in partnership with the Southern Foodways Alliance for their upcoming symposium in Oxford, Miss. to begin on Oct. 24.
After the live event, the recording will appear in Apple Podcasts
or your podcast app o' choice.
The events are 21+ and free, but require a ticket to reserve your space. For a full list of events and to snag a ticket, visit charlestonwineandfood.com/schedule