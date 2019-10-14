Wine After Dark will let you sip more than 100 different wines on Nov. 5

Charleston's Wine After Dark evening isn't your casual wine tasting with a handful of vino. On Tues. Nov. 5, the inaugural event gives you a chance to taste dozens of wines from producers all over the world at Halls Signature Events (5 Faber St.)
From 6 p.m. on, guests will have the opportunity to sample more than 100 wines from 20 producers — including Treasury, Precept, Hess, Jackson Family Classics, Silverado, and more — around the world. Each winery will have at least half a dozen wines on hand, with varietals ranging from cab sav to rose, pinot gris to chardonnay.
There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres to keep you going, live music, and purchasing options available if you find a bottle perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or the New Year. The event will highlight lines that you would typically not be able to find outside of a restaurant setting, so if you fall in love, buy in bulk.
This event is 21+ only; a limited number of tickets are available for $75 per person and can be purchased at CityPaperTickets.com
.
@ Halls Signature Events
5 Faber Street
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Nov. 5, 6 p.m.
Price:
$75
