What's Poppin': 35+ food and drink events going on in Charleston this week

Whether you're looking for a spot to grab a drink or seeking out dinner deals going on downtown, we've got the scoop. Check out food and drink events going on this week in Charleston:
Monday
Just because you're not at the ballpark, doesn't mean you can't enjoy a dog and a brew. All week during the MLB playoff games, head to The Alley
and enjoy Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
's BellyItcher Ale and a hotdog or boiled peanuts for just $6.
It's percent night at Container Bar
. From 5-8 p.m. 10 percent of sales will benefit the Red Shoe Society of the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Showing support is as easy as drinking a beer.
What's better than a sandwich from Persimmon Cafe
? Only paying $5 for it. Head to Persimmon Cafe from 4-8 p.m. and enjoy any of their sammies for just 5 bucks, dine in or carry-out.
Wine down after the long weekend at The Macintosh
with half-price wine on bottles $80 or more from 5-10 p.m.
You really can't get a better deal than Edmund's Oast Exchange
3 at 3 Pre-Happy Hour. From 3-4:30 p.m., enjoy a 12 ounce beer or half glass of wine for just $3, upgrade to a full glass for just $3 extra. Won't make it today? Don't worry, this deal goes on Mon.-Fri.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is back at Tu tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Look for long beans and crab sambal, Berkshire pork ribs, Kari sotong squid, mushroom pho, and more.
Tuesday
Bearded Dogs
is taking over at Dashi
from 5-9 p.m. These ain't your normal hot dogs neither — The Shorty is topped with short ribs, southwest slaw, and a blueberry BBQ, or try The Hootie with roasted corn, shrimp, potato hash, and peach drizzle (yes, we're drooling over our keyboards right now).
If free wine won't get you there, we don't know what will. FortyEight Wine Bar & Kitchen
is giving out complimentary wine tastings with any open tab from 2-9 p.m.
$12 scores you two tacos, beans, rice, and an Agua Fresca at Pink Cactus
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.-Fri.
To preview new restaurant pop-up Micho, Kwei Fei
will be serving up some tasty Border Dogs from 5-10 p.m. (follow Micho on Instagram
to check on updates of the new pop-up on the Charleston Pour House
deck).
It's Champagne Tuesday at Graft Wine Shop
. Head in from 4-7 p.m. and enjoy $5 Cava, red and white, or $12 glasses of Champagne. Care to bring your own? There's no corkage fee on bottles of Champagne.
Starting this Tues., from 5 p.m. until close, BLU
on Folly Beach is offering 50 percent off select bottles of wine.
Foxes Fried
is at Charles Towne Fermentory every Tues. in Oct. starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
The Sixth Annual Whiskey After Dark will be held at the Cedar Room
at 7:30 p.m. Welcoming the world's top whiskey ambassadors, the Lowcountry's best pitmasters, and live music, you can enjoy top-notch whiskeys and delicious barbecue while benefiting Charleston Animal Society. Tickets
are $65, but VIP scores you early access and special spirit samplings for an extra $20.
Starting this Wed. through Sun. Oct. 20, the Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International hosts 'Nothing Like Les Dames'
week, with events ranging from tea and biscuits with Grande Dame Dupree
to a blind tasting at Edmund's Oast Exchange.
Bay Street Biergarten
hosts Charleston Underground and 21st Amendment Brewery for a night of original music and art by local Charleston artists.
Twenty Six Divine
will host a wine tasting with complementary food pairings, gift selections available for purchase, and live music for $15.
You think you know Disney? Put your skills to the test with Disney Villains Trivia at Fam's Brewing Co.
for a chance to win $175 house cash prizes. They'll also be releasing a new beer; it's all going down at 8 p.m.
Get your sweet-tooth and beer fix at Frothy Beard Brewing
from 6-7:30 p.m. They're teaming up with Christophe's Macaron et Chocolat
to offer a chocolate and beer pairing. Tickets
are $40 and include six pairings.
Keep the sweet treats going at Joséphine Wine Bar
from 4:30-10 p.m. Courtesy of Sugar Bakeshop
, enjoy any cupcake for $3, any cupcake and house wine for $10, any cupcake and champagne for $20, or treat yo' self with three cupcakes and a flight of pairings for $30.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. from 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Thursday
Little Miss Ha
, Cru Catering
, Hank's Seafood
, and Butcher & Bee
will host a benefit dinner at Society Hall to support Abaco Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen. Tickets are $125.
Enjoy a half-hour guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House
followed with a glass of wine on the piazza overlooking the Charleston Harbor. Tours start at 4:15 p.m., and tickets
are $25.
Learn about the Failla Wines
of Sonoma and Napa Valley at Vintage Lounge
. They'll be hosting a wine tasting from 6-8 p.m., and it's $10 per person.
Charleston Beer Works
is hosting Bingo Night from 8-10 p.m. with Bold Rock Cider, featuring $5 drink specials, burger deals, and cool giveaways.
Friday
The Sixth Annual Mushroom Gathering will take place at Grow Food Carolina
with local chefs and mushroom-inspired plates, live music, and local brews from 6-9 p.m. Tickets
are $55.
Daniel Island Grille
will host their Oktoberfest event at 5 p.m. with an oyster roast, a stein hoisting competition, live music on the patio, and beer and brat specials.
Dance the night away at El Pincho Taco
for Salsa Night. Enjoy some tacos starting at 6 p.m. and put on your dancing shoes because music will go all night from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Biergarten
celebrates their sixth birthday from 6-11 p.m. with food and drink specials, jams from DJ Sparkbox, and more.
Saturday
The Ballpark Festival of Beers,
which was postponed earlier this year due to inclement weather, takes place this Sat. from 7-10 p.m. The price of admission includes 18 sampling tickets — and the first 2,500 people in the door get a free sampling glass. Food trucks will be onsite including Kickin’ Chicken, Holy Rolly Charleston, Braised in the South, and Bearded Dogs. Live entertainment for the evening includes performances from acoustic string band Blue Plantation Band as well as Baby Fat Band. Be sure to head online to peep the full list of participating breweries.
The third Sat. of every month, head to Pacific Box & Crate for the Night Bazaar
starting at 5 p.m. This special "under-the-stars market" features unique vendors, vintage jewelry, candles, soaps, mixed media, and much more.
Avondale Wine & Cheese hosts their second annual pumpkin carving
event starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own design for a free style pumpkin carving event.
From 2-9:30 p.m. at Tavern & Table raise a stein to Oktoberfest
on Shem Creek, the only waterfront Oktoberfest in town. Sip on German and Bavarian style beers in the biergarten and feast on German-inspired bites likes brats, pretzels, and schnitzels. The Hans Schmidt Band provides the jams from 3-6 p.m. and One Kool Blow kicks off starting at 6 p.m
BKeDSHoP j
oins forces with their friends Meeting Green plant shop for a pop-up event at the donut shop's WestEdge location from 9 a.m.-noon. With any plant purchase you will be entered to win a $25 gift card to Meeting Green AND a $25 gift card to BKeDSHoP.
Sunday
Get a taste of the Caribbean
at The Schoolhouse in West Ashley from 4-8 p.m. There will be rum, a sampling of Caribbean foods, and music from the Caribbean. Proceeds benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network Shelton Project in the fight to end child sex abuse in Jamaica.
Nothing says 'hello, autumn,' like candle pouring and craft brews. Head to Low Tide Brewing
from 1-5 p.m. to make your own custom-scented soy wax candles with Palmetto Scent Studio's pop-up fragrance bar. You can blend a custom scent from 40 of their most popular fragrances including warm and festive scents for the holidays. Prices range from $15+ depending on the product you select. Low Tide and Palmetto Scents will donate a portion of sales to Unchain Charleston with Pet Helpers. Braised in the South food truck will be onsite with the eats.
It's time for Home Team BBQ West Ashley's bi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin
.' From 1:30-6:30 p.m. enjoy whole hog and local clusters for the best of the land and sea.
Starting at 7 p.m. Betty Lou's Bistro hosts a wine dinner
featuring Mira Winery vino. The multi-course dinner is $60 per person. Menu highlights include oysters on the half-shell with green apple mignonette; sweet potato gnocchi with mushrooms, brown butter, and sage; and gingerbread with lemon curd and powdered sugar.
Sick of all the German food and drink related celebrations? Head to Summerville for their Italian Festival
in Hutchinson Square from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy Italian food, wine, and entertainment.