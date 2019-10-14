Restaurant Gabrielle releases new, NOLA-inspired fall menu

click to enlarge
Restaurant Gabrielle at Hotel Bennett
-
Provided
-
Smoked grouper court bouillon with the New Orleans Trinity (peppers, onions, and celery), creole red sauce, and herbed rice.
has released its fall menu, with new additions drawing inspiration from the culinary traditions of New Orleans.
Executive chef Michael Sichel previously worked at NOLA's Galatoire's Restaurant, and his menu reflects that experience. Since he arrived in Charleston "the dishes that draw inspiration from New Orleans have proven extremely successful," Sichel said in a press release. The menu is "based around locally sourced product, it features warm, spicy dishes of comfort made with classic techniques."
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Enjoy cooler temps on Gabrielle's patio overlooking Marion Square
The new menu includes items like New Orleans bordelaise escargot with French snails sauteed in garlic, herbs, and butter, served with a grilled baguette; shrimp and andouille gumbo with steamed rice; dirty rice-stuffed quail over spaghetti squash, garlic brown butter, and red wine reduction; and smoked grouper court bouillon with the New Orleans Trinity (peppers, onions, and celery), creole red sauce, and herbed rice.
Gabrielle's fall cocktail menu includes Spice Spice Baby, featuring Belvedere, Kahlua, Baileys, and heavy cream; Born to Rum with Mount Gay rum, fresh lime juice, and Creole shrub; and a classic Sazerac.
Adapting to the changing season and temperatures, the restaurant is now offering live music on the plaza that overlooks Marion Square on Thursdays through Saturdays.