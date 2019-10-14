Get your truffle fix with Wild Common's Truffle Weekend menu Oct. 25-27

From Oct. 25-27, Wild Common
celebrates the most superior of shrooms, the truffle, with a Truffle Weekend celebration.
The truffle extravaganza includes a special four course dinner menu
. All dishes include, you guessed it, varying additions of black truffle. For $85 per person, you can enjoy four courses of thoughtfully selected dishes curated by Wild Common Chef Orlando Pagan.
The menu includes black truffle in every dish. For an additional $45, you can upgrade to white truffles. Wine pairings are also available for $45-$55 per person.
Here's a preview of the menu:
To start, you'll be treated to an array of small bites like baked oysters with truffle cheese, tuna tartare with black truffle vinaigrette, and truffled gougeres, followed by a black truffle cappelletti pasta. Yep, the truffles are shaved table-side for this one. Are you drooling yet?
When you're ready for more, choose between halibut with black truffle puree or a NY strip finished with black truffle and potato Mille Feuille. Don't forget to save room for some truffle-y desserts like black truffle panna cotta, truffled tres leches cake, and truffle macarons. Phew.
Make your reservations now on RESY
to reserve your spot and get to trufflin'.
@ Wild Common
103 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Oct. 25-27, 5 p.m.
Price:
$85/per person
