Eat

Monday, October 14, 2019

Get your truffle fix with Wild Common's Truffle Weekend menu Oct. 25-27

Every day I'm trufflin'

Posted by Lilli Serral on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 11:34 AM

screen_shot_2019-09-06_at_1.24.18_pm.png

From Oct. 25-27, Wild Common celebrates the most superior of shrooms, the truffle, with a Truffle Weekend celebration.

The truffle extravaganza includes a special four course dinner menu. All dishes include, you guessed it, varying additions of black truffle. For $85 per person, you can enjoy four courses of thoughtfully selected dishes curated by Wild Common Chef Orlando Pagan.

The menu includes black truffle in every dish. For an additional $45, you can upgrade to white truffles. Wine pairings are also available for $45-$55 per person.

Here's a preview of the menu:

To start, you'll be treated to an array of small bites like baked oysters with truffle cheese, tuna tartare with black truffle vinaigrette, and truffled gougeres, followed by a black truffle cappelletti pasta. Yep, the truffles are shaved table-side for this one. Are you drooling yet?

When you're ready for more, choose between halibut with black truffle puree or a NY strip finished with black truffle and potato Mille Feuille. Don't forget to save room for some truffle-y desserts like black truffle panna cotta, truffled tres leches cake, and truffle macarons. Phew.

Make your reservations now on RESY to reserve your spot and get to trufflin'.
Event Details Wild Common Truffle Weekend
@ Wild Common
103 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Oct. 25-27, 5 p.m.
Price: $85/per person
Foodie Events
Map
Topics: Dinners, Wine

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Wild Common Truffle Weekend @ Wild Common

    • Oct. 25-27, 5 p.m. $85/per person

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS