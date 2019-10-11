Revelry and Green Heart Project host joint anniversary and Halloween bash 

click to enlarge Provided

We'll drink to a good time and a good cause

Dust off your cat costume, Revelry Brewing and The Green Heart Project are co-hosting an animal-themed costume block party to celebrate their five and 10 year anniversaries, respectively.The “animalistic” event will be held on Sun. Oct. 27 from 12-6 p.m. at Revelry’s Main Brewery on Conroy St. Tickets are now on sale for $10 , and all ticket proceeds go to benefit Green Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to sponsoring garden projects in the community and in local schools. T

“The Charleston community is, without a doubt, the driving force behind what we do day in and day out," said Revelry partner Sean Fleming in a press release. "It allows us to grow as a business, provide more jobs, and give back to great organizations like The Green Heart Project. This block party is a testament and a celebration of a community that we are proud to call our own.”

