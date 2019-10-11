October 11, 2019 Food+Drink » Eat

Revelry and Green Heart Project host joint anniversary and Halloween bash 

Cheers to five years, 10 years, and more beers

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge We'll drink to a good time and a good cause - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • We'll drink to a good time and a good cause
Dust off your cat costume, Revelry Brewing and The Green Heart Project are co-hosting an animal-themed costume block party to celebrate their five and 10 year anniversaries, respectively. 

The “animalistic” event will be held on Sun. Oct. 27 from 12-6 p.m. at Revelry’s Main Brewery on Conroy St. Tickets are now on sale for $10, and all ticket proceeds go to benefit Green Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to sponsoring garden projects in the community and in local schools. This event alone has raised over $73,000 in the past four years for Green Heart. 

“The Charleston community is, without a doubt, the driving force behind what we do day in and day out," said Revelry partner Sean Fleming in a press release.  "It allows us to grow as a business, provide more jobs, and give back to great organizations like The Green Heart Project. This block party is a testament and a celebration of a community that we are proud to call our own.”


Beer and food items will be sold throughout the venue using tokens that you can buy at stations in $5 and $10 increments. Food vendors include Daps, Semilla, Street Bird Westside, Tobo Sushi, and Pub Fare.

Enjoy tunes from DJ Sparkbox and get down with all your pals — this event is dog- and kid-friendly. Animal costumes are not required, though one might have a (roar)ing good time in one. If you need to add some threads to your collection, you can also shop local vendors Nectar Sunglasses, Red Rose Vintage, Tuff Stuff Vintage, and Tinted Saga.

"All of the funds raised from this event directly support Green Heart’s mission of growing food, growing minds, and growing community,” said Green Heart executive director Jesse Blom. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit greenheartsc.org.
Event Details Revelry Brewing's Five Year Block Party
@ Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Oct. 27, 12-6 p.m.
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Festivals + Events, Dress Up, Get Down, Beer and Benefits + Fundraisers
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Revelry Brewing's Five Year Block Party @ Revelry Brewing Co.

    • Sun., Oct. 27, 12-6 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS