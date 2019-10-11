Revelry and Green Heart Project host joint anniversary and Halloween bash 

click to enlarge
Dust off your cat costume, Revelry Brewing and The Green Heart Project are co-hosting an animal-themed costume block party to celebrate their five and 10 year anniversaries, respectively.
The “animalistic” event will be held on Sun. Oct. 27 from 12-6 p.m. at Revelry’s Main Brewery on Conroy St. Tickets are now on sale for $10
, and all ticket proceeds go to benefit Green Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to sponsoring garden projects in the community and in local schools. This event alone has raised over $73,000 in the past four years for Green Heart.
“The Charleston community is, without a doubt, the driving force behind what we do day in and day out," said Revelry partner Sean Fleming in a press release. "It allows us to grow as a business, provide more jobs, and give back to great organizations like The Green Heart Project. This block party is a testament and a celebration of a community that we are proud to call our own.”
Beer and food items will be sold throughout the venue using tokens that you can buy at stations in $5 and $10 increments. Food vendors include Daps, Semilla, Street Bird Westside, Tobo Sushi, and Pub Fare.
Enjoy tunes from DJ Sparkbox and get down with all your pals — this event is dog- and kid-friendly. Animal costumes are not required, though one might have a (roar)ing good time in one. If you need to add some threads to your collection, you can also shop local vendors Nectar Sunglasses, Red Rose Vintage, Tuff Stuff Vintage, and Tinted Saga.
"All of the funds raised from this event directly support Green Heart’s mission of growing food, growing minds, and growing community,” said Green Heart executive director Jesse Blom. To learn more about the nonprofit, visit greenheartsc.org.
@ Revelry Brewing Co.
10 Conroy St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Oct. 27, 12-6 p.m.
Price:
$10
