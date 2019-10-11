Become an official wine connoisseur with the WSET Wine Class starting Sat. Oct. 19 

click to enlarge
Provided by Flickr creative commons user Samuel Acford
Learn all there is to know about wine and spirits at these WSET classes
Do you have a passion for wine and spirits — and want to learn more? For the first time ever, the Charleston Wine + Food office will be hosting classes for certification by The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) starting on Sat. Oct. 19.
The WSET is considered the gold standard of wine education in Europe and Asia, and it covers an array of information on all types of wine, spirits, and sake. The classes will be taught by certified educator Thomas George, who holds a WSET Level 4 Diploma certification (the highest certification offered).
Class attendees can expect to learn all the core basics about wine, including how to distinguish types and styles, characteristics of common wine grapes, and how to store and serve wine appropriately. Students will also learn how to pair wine and food, as well as how to describe wine using the official WSET Level 1 system and diction.
This course is designed for newcomers and amateur wine enthusiasts, so no previous wine education is necessary. The first class will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fee for joining the course is $320 per person, and it covers all course materials, wine samples, and the exam fee.
To sign up and learn more, head to bacchusandbooks.com
