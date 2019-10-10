The team behind 5Church announces Market Street seafood restaurant, opening spring 2020

click to enlarge
The site of what will be the Market's newest seafood restaurant, Tempest
alum Jamie Lynch and the team behind 5Church Charleston have announced they are opening a seafood restaurant at 32C North Market Street in spring 2020, Tempest. The new concept will serve upscale seafood from Lowcountry fishermen, oyster farmers, and other purveyors for lunch and dinner.
In a press release owner Patrick Whalen said, "the hope is that Tempest will combine top-notch cuisine using locally sourced ingredients with innovative design and outstanding service to create an inspiring dining experience for [their] guests."
Chef Jamie Lynch will bring his experience in sustainability to Tempest with seafood cooked over charcoal paired with produce from his six-acre farm in North Carolina
. The menu will have lobster, giant prawns, oysters, mussels, clams, white shrimp, and elaborate seafood towers.
The bar will have a selection of seafood-friendly Old-World wines, hand-picked gins, rums, and bourbons. The wine list is curated by the Tempest sommelier and the bar will offer rotating local taps to complement Lynch's culinary contributions.
Tempest will seat about 100 guests with the main dining room and bar. An outdoor patio and upstairs space will be available for private dining and events.
