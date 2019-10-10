Eat

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Palmetto Brewing joins the hard seltzer craze with new product, Twisp

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 1:49 PM

It's no secret that hard seltzers are having a moment. Hell, the Daily Beast even launched an investigation into the phenomenon of White Claw outselling Budweiser. As Vox put it, "the cheap, low-cal, gender-neutral canned cocktail has serious staying power."

And now Catawba Valley Brewing Co., the parent company of Palmetto Brewing Co., is getting in on the market, too, with a new line of hard seltzers, Twisp. The 12 oz. cans will be available at Palmetto (and at Catawba's four other tasting rooms) starting on Sat. Oct. 19.

In a press release Catawba's CEO Billy Pyatt says, "We monitor our consumers closely and evolve our offerings to meet their ever-changing preferences."

Twisp's launch flavors include "The Mule," meant to evoke the flavors found in a Moscow Mule; "The Paloma;" and "The Spritzer," which boasts red raspberry and hibiscus flavors. Each flavor is marketed as being "low-calorie, gluten-free, low-carb, and low-sugar."
Palmetto will celebrate with a launch party on Sat. Oct. 19, featuring a free morning yoga class, a pig pickin', raffles, games, face painting, and a bunch of Twisp.

Catawba plans on expanding Twisp distribution into major Southern retailers in the beginning of 2020, which is when Palmetto will take over as the seltzer's primary manufacturing facility.
Palmetto isn't the only taproom that now features hard seltzer. You can also get your fix at these area breweries:

Ghost Monkey serves up Florida Kiss, a 5.75 percent ABV seltzer made with tangerine and orange.

Rusty Bull has Mawashi on tap, a "sumo" spiked seltzer that sits at 4.5 percent ABV and is made with sumo citrus fruit.

Are you serving a hard seltzer at your brewery? Send the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.

