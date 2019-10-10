Palmetto Brewing joins the hard seltzer craze with new product, Twisp

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. has a new spiked seltzer just in time for late summer

You can TRULY put down the Claw

Spiked seltzer has been the undisputed beverage champion of Summer 2019. Over the last year alone, sales of the low-calorie, bubbly, refreshing drink have grown "roughly 200%" according to Business Insider. Rusty Bull Brewing Co. saw the market and decided to finish the summer with a sumo-flavored spiked seltzer of their own.

By Connor Simonson

