Learn to harness the health benefits of plant-based eating with Synchronicity on Wed. Oct. 16 

Synchronicity
Synchronicity's beautifully relaxing campus
On Wed. Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m., Synchronicity
will explore the why, what, and how of plant-based eating at their Mt. Pleasant campus (1513 Mathis Ferry Rd.).
Lifestyle medicine expert Dr. Erika Blank from MUSC Health and Registered Dietitian Lauren Zimmerman of Synchronicity will show you how to shift the way you think about fueling your body.
In the 90-minute session, they will give you the practical tools you need to get started on a plant-based diet.
Blank is an experienced clinician with 20 years of experience with a clinical focus in primary care. As an RD, Zimmerman focuses on a whole food, plant-based nutrition approach to health.
The event is free and open to the public, but be sure to register
in advance for a head count. Complimentary plant-based food will be provided.
@ Synchronicity
1513 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant,
sc
When: Wed., Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
