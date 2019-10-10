October 10, 2019 Food+Drink » Eat

Learn to harness the health benefits of plant-based eating with Synchronicity on Wed. Oct. 16 

Time to improve your diet

By
Share
Tweet
click to enlarge Synchronicity's beautifully relaxing campus - SYNCHRONICITY
  • Synchronicity
  • Synchronicity's beautifully relaxing campus
On Wed. Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m., Synchronicity will explore the why, what, and how of plant-based eating at their Mt. Pleasant campus (1513 Mathis Ferry Rd.).

Lifestyle medicine expert Dr. Erika Blank from MUSC Health and Registered Dietitian Lauren Zimmerman of Synchronicity will show you how to shift the way you think about fueling your body.

In the 90-minute session, they will give you the practical tools you need to get started on a plant-based diet.

Blank is an experienced clinician with 20 years of experience with a clinical focus in primary care. As an RD, Zimmerman focuses on a whole food, plant-based nutrition approach to health.

The event is free and open to the public, but be sure to register in advance for a head count. Complimentary plant-based food will be provided.
Event Details Learn to Harness the Health Benefits of Plant Based Eating
@ Synchronicity
1513 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, sc
When: Wed., Oct. 16, 6 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Buy Tickets
Wellness
Map

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  •  Learn to Harness the Health Benefits of Plant Based Eating @ Synchronicity

    • Wed., Oct. 16, 6 p.m. Free to attend
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS