Get a taste of Italy with natural winery La Stoppa at Basic Kitchen on Wed. Oct. 23 

Bring your friends and family for authentic Italian cuisine
On Wed. Oct. 23, join Basic Kitchen for an authentic Italian dinner and wine from La Stoppa, a natural winery in Piacenza, Italy. The dinner includes an aperitivo in the garden followed by a four course, family-style meal.
Enjoy an Italian dinner prepared by Basic Kitchen's main chef Robin Hollis and guest chef Evan Gaudreau of Renzo. Each dish is designed to pair perfectly with the natural wine selections, thanks to Nico Sciackitano from La Stoppa.
La Stoppa winery, of the Emilia region of Italy, is dedicated to practicing sustainable and natural methods using the indigenous products of the region. All grapes are hand-picked and grown organically, which aligns with Basic Kitchen's mission of living an honest and healthy lifestyle.
The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m., and tickets are $135 per person. Tickets are all-inclusive and can be purchased online
@ Basic Kitchen
82 Wentworth St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Oct. 23, 6-10 p.m.
Price:
$135
