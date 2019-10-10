Charleston chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier announces a week of food, beverage, and hospitality events

The Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International
(LDEI) has announced a five-day series of events featuring cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail tastings, and food and beverage pairings with some of Charleston's most-acclaimed female chefs, sommeliers, and hosts. Nothing Like Les Dames Week
will run from Oct. 16-20 at various locations around Charleston.
LDEI is a worldwide philanthropic society of professional women leaders in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The organization provides leadership and educational opportunities to women working in the industry, creating a supportive culture in communities to achieve excellence.
In a press release, Carly Paume, president of LDEI Charleston, said the chapter "can't wait to introduce Charleston locals and visitors to [their] outstanding group of female industry leaders doing what [they] do best — cooking, hosting guests, and having fun!" Paume emphasized, "that the proceeds go to help young women who need a hand in getting started in [the] industry."
The week of festivities kicks off on Wed. Oct. 16 with afternoon tea at the famed Nathalie Dupree's downtown home. Guests will enjoy tea and biscuits with Grande Dame Dupree
to hear about the history of tea in Charleston, protocol, and tales of tea through the ages. She will be joined by Lowcountry hostess Paige Crone, founder of Charleston Protocol
.
The week continues with a variety of events, including Chocolate and Beer Pairings with Christophe Artisan Chocolatier, a Biscuit Demo from Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, 'Blind Tasting 101' at Edmund's Oast Exchange, and much more.
For guests from out of town, the Hilton Garden Inn
A portion of the proceeds from the week will benefit Fresh Future Farm
this year, and help provide scholarships to area women pursuing culinary and hospitality degrees or advanced education in the field.