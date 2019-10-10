Amor Healing Kitchen hosts second annual hoedown Sat. Oct. 19

It's finally fall and what better way to celebrate than with a harvest hoedown? It's time to break out your flannel and boots for the AMOR
Hoedown at Sweetgrass Garden on Johns Island, Sat. Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m.
Tickets ($5/kids, $20/one adult, $35/two adults) can be purchased online
. Each ticket includes entry and one meal, a harvest chili bowl.
Amor Healing Kitchen is an organization dedicated to providing nutritious food to people facing serious health challenges. Teen volunteers make and deliver the food with love every week. The AMOR Hoedown benefits the Healing Kitchen and their efforts to deliver healthy meals.
Come hungry and thirsty because the lineup for the Hoedown includes hot cider, beer, wine, S'mores, and, of course, delicious homemade chili from the Amor teen chefs.
Try your luck at the silent auction and raffle, or just sit back with some cider and enjoy tunes from the Flatt City Bluegrass band.
@ Sweetgrass Garden Charleston
3105 Plow Ground Road
Johns Island,
SC
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
$20
