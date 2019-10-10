Eat

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Amor Healing Kitchen hosts second annual hoedown Sat. Oct. 19

Hoedown. Throw down. Here's the lowdown

Posted by Lilli Serral on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 12:24 PM

It's finally fall and what better way to celebrate than with a harvest hoedown? It's time to break out your flannel and boots for the AMOR Hoedown at Sweetgrass Garden on Johns Island, Sat. Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m.

Tickets ($5/kids, $20/one adult, $35/two adults) can be purchased online. Each ticket includes entry and one meal, a harvest chili bowl.

Amor Healing Kitchen is an organization dedicated to providing nutritious food to people facing serious health challenges. Teen volunteers make and deliver the food with love every week. The AMOR Hoedown benefits the Healing Kitchen and their efforts to deliver healthy meals. 
Related Charleston's Amor Healing Kitchen named winner of Rachael Ray's Feed it Forward contest: Look for Amor Friday on "Rachael Ray Show"
Rachael Ray and Amor Healing Kitchen executive director Maria Kelly
Charleston's Amor Healing Kitchen named winner of Rachael Ray's Feed it Forward contest
Look for Amor Friday on "Rachael Ray Show"
Local nonprofit Amor Healing Kitchen has announced that they are the winners of celebrity chef Rachael Ray's second annual Feed it Forward contest, hosted by Ray's Yum-O! Foundation.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat

Come hungry and thirsty because the lineup for the Hoedown includes hot cider, beer, wine, S'mores, and, of course, delicious homemade chili from the Amor teen chefs.

Try your luck at the silent auction and raffle, or just sit back with some cider and enjoy tunes from the Flatt City Bluegrass band.

Event Details Second Annual AMOR Healing Hoedown
@ Sweetgrass Garden Charleston
3105 Plow Ground Road
Johns Island, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m.
Price: $20
Buy Tickets
Benefits + Fundraisers
Map
Topics: Beer, Family & Kids, Fund-raisers, Wine

Tags: , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Second Annual AMOR Healing Hoedown @ Sweetgrass Garden Charleston

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 5-9 p.m. $20
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS