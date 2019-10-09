Bangkok Lounge opens Wed. night on King Street, with karaoke everyday in the space formerly known as Upper Deck

New karaoke bar, The Bangkok Lounge, will open in the 353 King Street space above Gilroy's pizza today at 4 p.m. Recovery Room owner Chris "Boston" DiMattia acquired the former Upper Deck space in August
and is now inviting guests to enjoy karaoke seven nights a week in a "fun and safe environment for all."
The small upstairs joint is now adorned with bright yellow and red paint, tiki cups, and the all-important karaoke machine in front of exposed brick and a structurally important fireplace.
The bar will feature themed nights — think country-western, '80s, showtunes, etc. A couple of nights a week, a drag queen will take the roll of host.
Behind the bar, four frozen drink machines are in rotation as well as a signature punch on tap. DiMattia has also mentioned a variety of hot dogs will be available, a nice snack between your sets behind the mic.
There is a private space in the back, available for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, or any other karaoke-appropriate occasion.
The bar is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.