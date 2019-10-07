Monday, October 7, 2019
Wild Common is kicking off their Tasting Tuesday series with a killer Sangiovese sale
Move over Tequila Tuesday...
by Lilli Serral
on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 2:35 PM
The end of September of Sangiovese means the start of something new at Wild Common
...Tasting Tuesday, which starts Tues. Oct. 8 and will be here to stay for the remainder of 2019.
Here's the deal:
For $39, you can enjoy a flight of five exclusive Sangiovese wines from the Wild Common cellar, as well as some light bites to compliment the vino. Bottles of wine will be available for purchase at the event, including these special names:
Felsina 'Fontalloro' 2016
Avignonesi - "Grifi" Super Tuscan 2012
La Gerla - “Poggio Gli Angeli” 2016 - 'Baby Brunello'
Felsina - Chianti Classico Riserva 2016
Le Macioche Brunello 2007
For guests who purchase a half case of wine at the sale, Wild Common will credit the price of the ticket towards purchase.
Secure your spot now through Resy by making a reservation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. under one of the "Wine Tasting" icons. Upcoming Tasting Tuesday themes include a partnership with the Wine Council of Bordeaux and Wines of Germany in November and a Bollinger Champagne tasting in December.
