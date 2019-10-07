Eat

Monday, October 7, 2019

Wild Common is kicking off their Tasting Tuesday series with a killer Sangiovese sale

Move over Tequila Tuesday...

Posted by Lilli Serral on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 2:35 PM

The end of September of Sangiovese means the start of something new at Wild Common...Tasting Tuesday, which starts Tues. Oct. 8 and will be here to stay for the remainder of 2019.
Here's the deal:

For $39, you can enjoy a flight of five exclusive Sangiovese wines from the Wild Common cellar, as well as some light bites to compliment the vino. Bottles of wine will be available for purchase at the event, including these special names:

  • Felsina 'Fontalloro' 2016
  • Avignonesi - "Grifi" Super Tuscan 2012
  • La Gerla - “Poggio Gli Angeli” 2016 - 'Baby Brunello'
  • Felsina - Chianti Classico Riserva 2016
  • Le Macioche Brunello 2007

    For guests who purchase a half case of wine at the sale, Wild Common will credit the price of the ticket towards purchase.

    Secure your spot now through Resy by making a reservation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. under one of the "Wine Tasting" icons. Upcoming Tasting Tuesday themes include a partnership with the Wine Council of Bordeaux and Wines of Germany in November and a Bollinger Champagne tasting in December.
