What's Poppin': 35+ ways to chill out and eat up this week

The weather's finally cooling down, so you'll need a drink (or five) to celebrate. This week in food and drink, you can expect a lot of wine, beer, and even a little pumpkin spice. Here are the best sips and bites to take advantage of this week:
Monday
Beef up with some AYCE ribs at Sticky Fingers
. Keep it meaty for just $20 a person at their Mt. Pleasant location.
Feeling the veg instead? Try the vegan and vegetarian specials at Gathering Cafe
for Meatless Monday.
Get saucy and spooky at the Wine & Design Paint & Sip class
. For $25, you can paint a pumpkin stack and sip on some vino. BYOB.
Tuesday
Wine lovers rejoice: you can taste and buy some special Sangiovese at the first Tasting Tuesday
of the season at Wild Common.
Kwei Fei launches their new fall cocktail menu
with $6 drinks all night.
If you're more of a German wine aficionado, head over to Charleston Grill
for a Bordeaux and German wine tasting. It's free of charge with any entree purchase.
Move over Wine Wednesday because Tuesday is the new night for sipping vino. Accent on Wine in Summerville is hosting a wine tasting from 5-7p.m. For $10 you can sip on 3 different specialty wines.
Reserve your spot (there are only 6 seats available) for Chef Stu's Counter
at the Macintosh, featuring new dishes and wine pairings for $65 a person.
Wednesday
Hit up Low Tide Brewing
at 7p.m. to raise a glass and celebrate the life of Ali Akhyari, ongtime City Paper
columnist and trivia host at the brewery.
Did someone say more wine? Take your horse to the Old Towne road Creek County Park
for live music, wine, and food trucks.
Balance out those drinks at HOM for Classic Burger Night
. You can get a double stack burger for five bucks.
Snag half off sushi
at Locals Park Circle every Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
Wine on the Water
at the Joe kicks off at 6 p.m. Taste over 30 fine wines and small bites.
Parcel 32 hosts Bottles + Pearls,
where you can get 1/2 off all bottles of wine and $1.50 oysters.
Thursday
Meet the gang at Frothy Beard Brewing in West Ashley for free beer tastings
and pizza from Zombie Bob's.
Check out Royal American
for some live music and happy hour deals. From 4-7p.m. Mon.-Fri. enjoy $5 well drinks and $3 house made cinnamon whiskey(think Fireball, but better).
Be sure to catch the North Charleston Farmer's Market
from 3-7p.m. for all your locally grown needs.
Coast Bar and Grill hosts an oyster happy hour
every Mon.-Fri. from 4-7 p.m. where you can snag food specials like a dozen oysters for $6.99 or a crispy fish taco for $4.99.
Friday
Stop by Pence's Liquor and Wine
on Friday's from 5-7p.m. for a free wine tasting.
Lunch at 5 Faber St.
with a three course meal from Halls Chophouse where you'll hear from local cookbook author Nathalie Dupree.
Join the party at Dockery's
as they host happy hour with musician Dave Grunsta. Listen to some live tunes with a drink in hand.
Head down to East Bay Street for Minero's Happy Hour
, which includes $3 PBR pints, $2 tequila shots, $3 bourbon shots, $4 select wines, and $2 off margaritas, micheladas, and sangrias. You can also enjoy $5 queso ranchero, carnitas sliders, mole chicken chilaquiles, and guacamole.
DIG in the Park hosts their first oyster roast
of the season with $12 AYCE oysters, $5 Fat Tire pints, and live music from Kelly Sanchez.
Saturday
Calling all Food & Bev employees: from 10a.m.-2p.m. you can score 1/2 off buffet brunch
at Stars Rooftop and Grill Room. Anyone can enjoy $3 mimosas and $4 Bloody Marys during brunch hours.
The Charleston Fall Wine Festival
at the Charleston Harbor kicks off at 1 p.m. and features over 50 wines and beers, with live music, and food available for purchase.
Get your weekend going with a Tiki Time Cocktail Class
at Coastal Provisions where you can sample and learn how to make a Hemingway Daiquiri, Jungle Bird, and rum Old Fashioned cocktail.
Go on a two-stop farmers market tour at both the Lowcountry Farmers Market
on Daniel Island and the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square.
Don't whine, just drink some wine. You can have yourself a wine tasting at Deep Water Vineyards
for $7, sample Muscadine wines, and take a wine glass home with you.
Head to the Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley for an Oktoberfest Block Party
sponsored by Sam Adams, 12-5 p.m. Enjoy $4 pints of Sam Adams all day long.
Bok Choy Boy
pops up at Tradesman Brewing starting at 2 p.m. with Korean fried chicken wings and chocolate chip cookies topped with miso crumble.
Get more Oktoberfest fun
at Dockery's. Watch Saturday football paired with brats and Marzen starting at noon.
Cooper River Brewing Co. hosts Pints for Puppies
, 4-9 p.m. Snag hot dogs from Dolo's Dawgs and know that $1 of every pint sold goes to Palmetto Paws.
Lowlife Bar hosts Ribs & Reggae
, featuring, yes, ribs and reggae, and well as beer and cocktails.
Sunday
Celebrate Sunday Funday at Edmund's Oast
where you can enjoy $4 sips and bites every single day of the week. Yep, you read that right.
If you haven't had enough of the farmers markets yet, join in on the fun at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
featuring a variety of fresh foods and treats, arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, photography, art, flowers/ plants, live music, workshops, face painting, and more.
Banish the Sunday Scaries with Holy City Brewing's Bendy Brewski
event, which features 45 minutes of all levels yoga followed by a flight of beer and brunch offered by Suelto.
Gene's Haufbrau hosts an Oktoberfest
starting at 1 p.m. with beer, brats, and tunes.
The Exquis Event Center hosts the second annual Taste of North Charleston
, 4-8 p.m., featuring food samples from North Charleston restaurants.