Revelry and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. take home medals from the Great American Beer Festival

This past weekend, three different South Carolina breweries, including two based in Charleston, brought home medals from the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver, Colo. The awards are among the most coveted in the industry and the medals are a testament to a growing industry of excellent brewing in the Palmetto State.
Two South Carolina breweries stood out in the Brett Beer category, with The Hold by Revelry Brewing taking home the gold for their brew; Who's Brett? This is the third gold medal they have won at the GABF. Revelry was joined by The Birds Fly South Ale Project from Greenville, who won the bronze medal for C'Mon Sunshine.
In the Fruited American-Style Sour Ale category, Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. walked out with the bronze medal for their Sour Blackberry Raspberry. With 215 entries, EOBC was awarded in the second most entered category in the festival.
According to their website, the GABF "represents the largest collection of U.S. beer ever served, in a public tasting event plus a private competition." The festival was founded in 1982 and is just as much a competition as a festival celebration of the American brewing industry.
After three days of blind tasting, the professional judges' panel awards "gold, silver and bronze medals for excellence in 107 beer-style categories."
Learn more about the GABF online at greatamericanbeerfestival.com
