March of Dimes 20th annual Signature Chefs Auction will be held on Thurs. Nov. 14

Jonathan Boncek file photo
Poogan's Porch Chef Daniel Doyle will be cooking up inventive bites for guests
A night of food, drinks, and charity auctions will be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Thurs. Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. The March of Dimes Charleston Signature Chefs Auction is a fundraising event that supports March of Dimes in their pursuit to improve maternal and infant health in the United States.
For the second consecutive year, Atlas Technologies Inc. is the presenting sponsor of the event. In a press release, President and CEO Brian Miller said the company cares "deeply about community involvement and [they're] honored to be a part of creating a positive impact in the health and empowerment of moms and families."
Chaun and Sarah Pflug, owners of Pflug Law Firm, and Ellen Brown of Patient Engagement Center of America are this year's event co-chairs.
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Chef Matthew Niessner's got the meats
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception featuring samples of chef's signature dishes. The lead chef for the event is Daniel Doyle of Poogan's Porch, joined by:
- Chef Christopher Ryan of Charleston Grill
- Chef Marc Collins of Circa 1886
- Chef Matthew Niessner of Halls Chophouse
- Chef Anthony DiBernardo of Swig and Swine
- Chef John Zucker of Purlieu, Cru Cafe, and Cru Catering
- Chef Orlando Pagán of Wild Common at Cannon Green
- Chef Stuart Rogers of The Macintosh
- Pastry Chef Remy FunFrock of Hotel Bennett
- Chef Michael Sichel of Hotel Bennett
- Chef Frank Halasz of Charleston Gaillard Center
- Chef Kelly Franz of Beach Club at Kiawah Island
- Chef John Ondo of The Atlantic Room at The Ocean Course
During the reception, guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction packages and participate in a platinum ticket raffle. The exciting live auction will be the highlight of the evening where unique dining, travel, and entertainment packages donated by participating restaurants and chefs will be auctioned to the highest bidder.
March of Dimes is a nonprofit leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies by supporting research, leading programs, and providing "health education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start."
For more information about the event and to purchase tickets check the event website
.
To support March of Dimes and to learn more about their charitable work, check out their website
.
@ Charleston Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Nov. 14, 6 p.m.
