Low Tide will host fundraiser for family of Ali Akhyari, the brewery's former trivia host

Low Tide Brewing is hosting a fundraiser Wed. Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. for the family of their trivia host, Ali Akhyari, who died Sept. 27 in a traffic accident. Akhyari was also a longtime CP columnist,
writing about topics of faith, spirituality, equality, and politics since 2010. He is survived by his wife and two young children.
Low Tide's post
reads: "We are in mourning over the loss of Ali on Sep 27, 2019, taken far too young resulting from a motorcycle accident returning home from work. Ali was a wonderful father, husband and friend, who loved to share that energy with his family and those around him. Everyone who knew him would agree he had an infectious, room-brightening smile. We started trivia on July 5, 2017 and had the pleasure of seeing Ali Akhyari, our avid host every Wednesday since that day. Often showing up in the taproom other days to work on stories or just to have a pint with all of us. He quickly became part of our Low Tide family and grabbed the hearts of all those that came to play each week. We will miss him, his contagious smile, music, and his hard but intriguing trivia questions."
The brewery will donate a portion of their sales on Wednesday to Akhyari's family, and they will have custom hats with his High Points Adventure Company logo for sale, with those proceed also going to the family.
If you can't make it to Low Tide, you can donate directly to Akhyari's memorial fund here.
@ Low Tide Brewing
2863 Maybank Hwy.
Johns Island,
SC
When: Wed., Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
Price:
A la carte
Foodie Events and Benefits + Fundraisers