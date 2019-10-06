Low Tide will host fundraiser for family of Ali Akhyari, the brewery's former trivia host

View this post on Instagram

We are so deeply saddened by the loss of our amazing friend and trivia host Ali. He was such a ray of sunshine to see each week and his contagious smile will be greatly missed. We will be raising a glass to him tonight and sharing stories of our friend. Next Wednesday (10/09) we will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit his wife and two children. If you want to donate directly to his family please copy and paste this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ali-akhyari-memorial-fund?utm_source=facebook • @chickenfats will be here to feed your faces from 5-8pm.