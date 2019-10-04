Charleston Grill offers complimentary wine tasting of German and Bordeaux varietals Tues. Oct. 8

click to enlarge
-
Charleston Grill
-
Charleston Grill advanced somm Rick Rubel will pour exciting, unexpected varietals from Germany and Bordeaux
On Tues. Oct. 8, Charleston Grill
hosts an exciting wine tasting event — while diners enjoy executive chef Michelle Weaver's world-class menu, advanced sommelier Rick Rubel will be pouring complimentary tastes of wines from Germany and Bordeaux, carefully selected from their award-winning wine list.
-
Charleston Grill
-
Black truffle foie gras
The restaurant will also be debuting their newest dish, a black truffle foie gras terrine with a Mönchhof Riesling Kabinett gelée.
Rubel notes that with the featured wines from Germany and Bordeaux, "any wine lover can find their passion in these regions ... whether you love sparkling, bone-dry whites, full-bodied reds, or the most decadent of dessert wines, these two regions offer benchmarks for all others."
Mention the event to your hostess or server and receive the complimentary pairing with the purchase of an entree, reservations required.
@ Charleston Grill
224 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Oct. 8, 5 p.m.
Price:
A la carte
Wine