Friday, October 4, 2019

Charleston Grill offers complimentary wine tasting of German and Bordeaux varietals Tues. Oct. 8

Did someone say free wine?

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Fri, Oct 4, 2019 at 1:07 PM

On Tues. Oct. 8, Charleston Grill hosts an exciting wine tasting event — while diners enjoy executive chef Michelle Weaver's world-class menu, advanced sommelier Rick Rubel will be pouring complimentary tastes of wines from Germany and Bordeaux, carefully selected from their award-winning wine list.

The restaurant will also be debuting their newest dish, a black truffle foie gras terrine with a Mönchhof Riesling Kabinett gelée.  

Rubel notes that with the featured wines from Germany and Bordeaux, "any wine lover can find their passion in these regions ... whether you love sparkling, bone-dry whites, full-bodied reds, or the most decadent of dessert wines, these two regions offer benchmarks for all others."

Mention the event to your hostess or server and receive the complimentary pairing with the purchase of an entree, reservations required.
