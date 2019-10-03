Saber's Pizza now serving NY-style pies in old Luke's Craft Pizza spot

Eat

Cheesin' on the Crosstown

Luke's Craft Pizza closed its doors in May and the Crosstown pizza shop was vacant for the summer months. The pizza spirit lives on, though, with Saber's Pizza opening at the end of Sept., offering carryout apps, pizza, pasta, and salads.
Saber's is your quintessential NY-style pizzeria, serving slices from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and full pies all day. You can nab a 16" round cheese pie for $15 and a 12" deep dish for $13. Sure, deep dish is supposedly from Chicago, not NY, but who's counting?

Beyond cheese, the menu has specialty pies like barbecue chicken, bianca, deluxe Hawaiian, veggie, and more. With specialty toppings, a deep-dish pie is $19.99 and a thin-crust pie is $22.99.

Rounding out the menu, Saber's also serves build-your-own salads, cheesy bread, wings, and mozzarella sticks among other classic American pizzeria appetizers. A few pastas are on the menu, like the Chicken Parm Pasta for $8.99. For dessert, Saber's has Chocolate Chip Bread and Cinnamon Bread, both selling at $5.99.

The shop is closed on Mon. and open Tues. through Sun. from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saber's Pizza is on the corner of Ashley Avenue and the Crosstown, a small white building adorned with a green and red 'Saber's Pizza' sign where the 'A' is replaced by a pizza slice, you can't miss it.

For more information or to place an order online, check out their website.

