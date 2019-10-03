Saber's Pizza now serving NY-style pies in old Luke's Craft Pizza spot

Luke's Craft Pizza announces it's closing on May 18 after three successful years

Slice-sized tears

Pizza whiz Luke Davis has been running his craft pie to-go-only spot off the Crosstown for almost three years. With the help of his wife, Brittany, and their "pizza baby," Luke has seemingly done the impossible — stay in business by only selling 50 pizzas a night, Thurs.-Sun. from 4 to 9 p.m.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

