Bivalve, have we got some oyster roasts for you: Here's where to shuck 'em this fall

Sat. Sept. 28 marked the start of the state's recreational shellfish harvesting season, which runs through May 2020. And that means that months with the letter 'R' are going to be brimming with roasts. Check out some of the oyster roasts happening around town, starting as soon as this very weekend:

It’s hosted by East Cooper Ducks Unlimited and features a special VIP table experience with your own cookers and private bar service. 5:30-10 p.m.



Sun. Oct. 6 It's the first Pearlz oyster roast of the season at their West Ashley location from 1-4 p.m. They'll have $22 AYCE oysters, live music from the Jimmy Landry band, and drink specials from Palmetto Brewing Co. and Firefly Distillery.



Sun. Oct. 6 The Tri-County Cancer Survivors hosts an oyster roast fundraiser at Bowens Island restaurant from 1-4 p.m. with AYCE oysters, hot dogs, and chili, plus live music and booze aplenty.

Sat. Oct. 12 The inaugural Salty Dog Bohicket Oyster Roast kicks off at Salty Dog Bohicket starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy oysters steamed over hand-dug fire pits with a waterfront view and live music.