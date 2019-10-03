Bivalve, have we got some oyster roasts for you: Here's where to shuck 'em this fall

Sat. Sept. 28 marked the start of the state's recreational shellfish harvesting season, which runs through May 2020. And that means that months with the letter 'R' are going to be brimming with roasts. Check out some of the oyster roasts happening around town, starting as soon as this very weekend:
Sun. Oct. 6 It's the first Pearlz oyster roast of the season at their West Ashley location from 1-4 p.m. They'll have $22 AYCE oysters, live music from the Jimmy Landry band, and drink specials from Palmetto Brewing Co. and Firefly Distillery.
Sun. Oct. 6 The Tri-County Cancer Survivors hosts an oyster roast fundraiser at Bowens Island restaurant from 1-4 p.m. with AYCE oysters, hot dogs, and chili, plus live music and booze aplenty.
Sat. Oct. 12 The inaugural Salty Dog Bohicket Oyster Roast kicks off at Salty Dog Bohicket starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy oysters steamed over hand-dug fire pits with a waterfront view and live music.
Sun. Oct. 20 HALOS will host their 8th annual oyster roast (and pulled pork feast for those who don’t care for oysters) to raise money for abused and neglected children and kinship caregivers. There will be live music and a silent auction. 4-7 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 20 The West Ashley Home Team brings you a shucking good time with oysters, a whole hog roast, and live music from Haley Mae Campbell. Tickets are $25. 1:30-6:30p.m.
Sun. Oct. 27 The Alston Wilkes Society will host a night of fun at Bowens Island. All proceeds benefit the AWS Trident Community Service Program, which provides direct client services to the Lowcountry community.
Sun. Nov. 10 The Lowcountry Autism Foundation will host a night of great food, music, and community at Bowens Island Restaurant from 4-7 p.m. Tickets are $30/adults $15/kids. You guessed it: live music and a silent auction.
Sat. Nov. 16 Charleston Animal Society Chili Cook-off & Oyster Roast
Proceeds from this chili cook-off and oyster roast event at Riverfront Park go towards helping our sick furry friends via Toby’s Fund, Charleston Animal Society’s medical fund. 12-4 p.m.
Thurs. Nov. 7 Every Thurs. through the winter Bohemian Bull hosts an oyster roast starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy AYCE oysters steamed over fire pits in the back for only $15, then wash them down with daily beer specials. Live music will also be on deck.
Sun. Nov. 10 Fam's Brewing Co. hosts a Veterans Day beer release and oyster roast starting at 1 p.m. Enjoy an oyster roast, live music, and Fam's Oyster Stout beer, with proceeds going to the Warrior Surf Foundation.
Sat. Nov. 16 The Town of Moncks Corner hosts the inaugural Miracle League Oysters in the Outfield & Chili Cook-Off from 2-7 p.m. The event takes place at the town's Regional Recreation Complex, on the event field. They'll will have live music, food trucks, oysters, chili, kid activities and more.
Sun. Nov. 17 The James Island Yacht Club hosts their 13th annual oyster fundraiser from 3-6 p.m. The family-friendly event will ahve live music, Lowcountry oysters, barbecue, beer, wine, and soft drinks.
Fri. Nov. 22 The Rotary Club of Goose Creek hosts their inaugural oyster roast at the Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads. Enjoy oysters, chili, hot dogs, music and more. The profit benefits Helping Hands of Goose Creek.
Sun. Nov. 24 Shuck Cancer Charleston hosts their inaugural oyster roast at The Bend from 2-6 p.m. Guests will walk around the Bend and new pavilion, sampling local restaurants' signature oysters on the half-shell with wine pairings, as well as traditional Lowcountry cuisine. Tickets on sale soon.
Fri. Nov. 29 Mingo Point kicks off the holiday weekend with a Thanksgiving oyster roast featuring a riverside AYCE roast, buffet with Southern 'cue, live entertainment from the island trio, a kid's zone, local artisan craft market, and more.