Tickets now on sale for the 2020 Lowcountry Oyster Festival

On Sun. Jan. 26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Charleston Restaurant Foundation's Lowcountry Oyster Festival
, this year presented by Red Clay Hot Sauce
, will be held at Boone Hall Plantation. Join in on the fun for a day of oysters, contests, and live music.
Think you're the fastest oyster shucker in the Lowcountry? Do you believe you can down oysters like no other? Put your skills to the test at the oyster shucking and oyster eating contests at the main stage tent starting at 12 p.m. Get there early to sign-up, registration opens at 10 a.m.
Not an oyster fan? Don't let that steer you away. There will be local restaurants popping-up in the food court, and all of your favorite food trucks will be there, too.
The Bluestone Ramblers serve up the good tunes, so put on your dancing shoes.
Tickets
are on sale now for just $17.50, or purchase them at the door for $25.
@ Boone Hall Plantation
1235 Long Point Road
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Jan. 26
