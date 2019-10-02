click to enlarge
C/o Mex 1 Costal Cantina
Mex 1 is bringing back old favorites: the seared tuna, buffalo shrimp, and Nashville hot chicken
This Fri. Oct. 4 marks National Taco Day, and while you can really make any day of the week something to taco bout, these area restaurants are going all out with specials on your favorite handhelds:
You've been asking, and they've been listening. For a limited time, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
is bringing back some old favorites. Starting on Fri., enjoy the buffalo shrimp, Nashville hot chicken, or seared tuna tacos — heck, get all three.
Taco Boy
is giving away one raffle ticket entry with every taco purchased from now until Thurs. Oct. 3. On Fri. Oct. 4, they will announce one lucky winner to win a gift card good for 365 tacos (yes, that's one for everyday for a year, valued at $1,460). Head to any three of their locations to enter.
Pink Cactus
recently launched a $12 lunch special so you can get your taco fix midday — the plate includes your choice of two tacos, beans, rice and choice of Agua Fresca.
Maui Tacos
will have $2 tacos all.day.long.
In honor of this holiest of days, El Jefe
is celebrating from 2-5 p.m. with two free
tacos for any diners who stop by.
Are we missing a great steal on tacos? Email connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.