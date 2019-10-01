The Gadsden hosts innovative farming company Vertical Roots as part of Field Notes lecture series

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith file photo
Learn about the future of farming at The Gadsden Mon. Oct. 8
Next Mon Oct. 7, the Gadsden continues its 2019 Field Notes lecture series with special guest Stefanie Swackhamer of Vertical Roots.
Field Notes is a series featuring local "tastemakers," offering a behind-the-scenes look at what makes Charleston such a vibrant place to live. Their next guest is Swackhamer, who serves as the vice president of Mission, Marketing, and Business Development at AmplifiedAg, the parent company to Tiger Corner Farms, Boxcar Central, and Vertical Roots.
During this lecture, guests will have the opportunity to hear how Vertical Roots has combined farming and technological advances to engage a new generation of farmers and provide them with sustainable jobs.
Swackhamer, a former high school Latin teacher with a passion for education, will explain how TCF is are creating a more powerful and efficient way of farming through state-of-the-art technologies — i.e. using software to efficiently and quickly grow heads of lettuce in recycled shipping containers.
Tickets for the event are $5 and include light bites featuring Vertical Roots lettuce as well as beer and wine. Tickets can be found both on the event Facebook page
and Eventbrite
. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the Turning Leaf Project, a nonprofit that works to help formerly incarcerated men to turn their lives around and stay out of prison.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture begins at 6 p.m.
@ The Gadsden
5 Gadsdenboro St.
Downtown
Charleston,
sc
When: Mon., Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m.
Price:
$5/person
