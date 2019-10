S.C. Historical Society and Palmetto Brewing Co. celebrate the anniversary of Prohibition with some drinking

click to enlarge Provided

We'll drink to the end of Prohibition

Event Details S.C. Historical Society Hosts Prohibition Anniversary Celebration @ Palmetto Brewing Co. 289 Huger Street Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m. Price: $40-$75 Festivals + Events and Beer Map

Join the S.C. Historical Society and Palmetto Brewing Co. as they host a 1920s-themed celebration of the 100th anniversary of Prohibition on Thurs. Oct. 17 from 7-10 p.m. Teetotalers and Moonshiners alike are invited to the event.All tickets include two beer tickets, and Palmetto Brewing will donate $1 from each additional pint sold to the Historical Society. Moonshiner tickets will also include cocktails.Period dress is not only acceptable, but encouraged — so get those bowler hats and flapper dresses photo-ready.The event will be hosted at Palmetto and tickets can be purchased online