Tuesday, October 1, 2019
S.C. Historical Society and Palmetto Brewing Co. celebrate the anniversary of Prohibition with some drinking
Screw temperance
Posted
by Ryan Rothkopf
on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 1:29 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
We'll drink to the end of Prohibition
Join the S.C. Historical Society
and Palmetto
Brewing Co. as they host a 1920s-themed celebration of the 100th anniversary of Prohibition on Thurs. Oct. 17 from 7-10 p.m. Teetotalers and Moonshiners alike are invited to the event.
All tickets include two beer tickets, and Palmetto Brewing will donate $1 from each additional pint sold to the Historical Society. Moonshiner tickets will also include cocktails.
Period dress is not only acceptable, but encouraged — so get those bowler hats and flapper dresses photo-ready.
The event will be hosted at Palmetto and tickets can be purchased online
.
@ Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m.
Price:
$40-$75
Festivals + Events and Beer
Tags: S.C. Historical Society, Palmetto Brewery, Prohibition, Image