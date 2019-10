Join Herd Provisions restaurant and butchery for a neighborhood shindig Oct. 6

click to enlarge Herd Provisions Facebook

Event Details Neighborhood Shindig @ Herd Provisions 106 Grove St. Downtown Charleston Charleston, S. Carolina When: Sun., Oct. 6, 1-6 p.m. (843) 637-4145 Price: A la carte Foodie Events, Festivals + Events and Farms Map

Restaurant and butcher shop Herd Provisions is providing some signature bites from its farm-to-table menu during a neighborhood shindig they're hosting Sun. Oct. 6 from 1-6 p.m. at their restaurant (106 Grove St).The Black Diamond Band will be performing live, craft cocktails and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar, and food samples start at $5 an item: the perfect way to eat your way around their menu. That includes their White Park Burger ( tried and tested, it's great) with pickle, Bibb lettuce, white cheddar, caramelized onions, and dijonnaise.Owner Alec Bradford has dedicated his life to raising cattle, hogs, and poultry in a humane environment. Herd’s menu features grass-fed meat directly off of Bradford’s farm in Virginia.