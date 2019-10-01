Join Herd Provisions restaurant and butchery for a neighborhood shindig Oct. 6

Long-awaited Herd Provisions prepping January opening on Grove Street

Animal-style burgers

Alec Bradford of Virginia-based Leaping Water Farms launched Herd Provisions food truck in fall 2017, and through various pop-up events since, we've gotten a taste of what to expect when Bradford opens his brick-and-mortar butcher shop and restaurant in the former Ark Lounge Bar at 106 Grove St. downtown.

By Emily Pietras

Eat