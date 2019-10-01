Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Join Herd Provisions restaurant and butchery for a neighborhood shindig Oct. 6
Herd that
by Ryan Rothkopf
Oct 1, 2019 at 9:00 AM
Restaurant and butcher shop Herd Provisions
is providing some signature bites from its farm-to-table menu during a neighborhood shindig they're hosting Sun. Oct. 6 from 1-6 p.m. at their restaurant (106 Grove St).
The Black Diamond Band will be performing live, craft cocktails and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar, and food samples start at $5 an item: the perfect way to eat your way around their menu. That includes their White Park Burger (tried and tested,
it's great) with pickle, Bibb lettuce, white cheddar, caramelized onions, and dijonnaise.
Owner Alec Bradford has dedicated his life to raising cattle, hogs, and poultry in a humane environment. Herd’s menu features grass-fed meat directly off of Bradford’s farm in Virginia.
@ Herd Provisions
106 Grove St.
Downtown Charleston
Charleston,
S. Carolina
When: Sun., Oct. 6, 1-6 p.m.
(843) 637-4145
Price:
A la carte
