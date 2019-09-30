What's Poppin': 50+ ways to eat and drink your way through the first week of October

October is right around the corner and fall fun is in full swing. This week will be anything but boring with events and deals like free tacos, oyster roasts, and a grilled cheese eating contest. Here's what to pencil in:
Monday
Celebrate National Taco Day at Taco Boy. Each taco purchased gets you an entry to win free tacos for a whole year
.
It's Mexican Monday
at Charles Towne Fermentory with pop-up Ciaburri's starting at 5:30 p.m.
It's opening day for "vibrant food truck village" Meeting Street Eats
. Today's lineup
includes Roti Rolls, Life Raft Treats, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, and Bits-N-Bytes.
Cure your case of the Mondays. Grab some friends and let Trattoria Lucca whip up a four course family-style dinner
for everyone at only $36 a head.
Stop by Palmetto Brewing for live music and $3 pints
if you're in the service industry.
Eat out for a cause
at Five Loaves Cafe downtown. A portion of the evening's sales will benefit Charleston Miracle.
Get your wing fix at TBonz
with 30 cent wings and $3 beer deals as they celebrate 30 years in Charleston.
Butcher & Bee hosts their Rosh Hashanah Dinner
starting at 5:45 p.m. Ring in the year 5780 with a multi-course meal that includes favorites like challah and honey cake along with more modern takes on tradition.
Head to Nico for their Monday night oyster education class
series starting at 6 p.m.
Join the Cocktail Bandits
at Classic Bar on King for 'Da Happiest Hour' starting at 6 p.m. There will be bites from Deljuan Murphy and drink specials from the Bandits.
This is the last day to celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Pink Cactus.
The Spring St. restaurant is celebrating the holiday through the end of the month with two menu specials: the Chile en Nogada, a traditional dish of interior Mexico, and the Chile en Nogada cocktail, featuring mezcal mixed with a refreshing walnut milk, garnished with roasted poblano and pomegranate seeds.
Today is also the last day to explore the world of Sangiovese
at Wild Common starting at 5 p.m. — try a full range of Sangiovese expressions with a special wine list available, featuring by-the-glass pours as well as two flight options each with three half glass pours.
Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
will be at restaurant Tu with orange curry and fat rice noodles starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Get down with Charleston Wine + Food's Bad + Boochie
hands-on Kombucha class and dinner event starting at 5:30 p.m. in their test kitchen.
Enjoy a dinner at 5Church
starting at 6:30 p.m. to benefit MUSC Children's Hospital where Miracle Children run the show.
Sip on Portugese vino at Wine & Company's Tuesday tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Head to Dashi for The Castejon Kitchen Takeover
. They'll be serving up homemade Spanish favs like croquettes, empanadas, and flan.
Make it a tequila Tuesday
at Woodward Tavern in Mt. Pleasant where you can get $9 pequeno margaritas, $18 mucho grande margaritas, and a build-your-own taco bar for 10 bucks.
Sip on Willamette Valley
wine from 6-8 p.m. at Accent on Wine in Summerville.
This Tues. Josephine Wine Bar donates
10 percent of the proceeds from East Cooper Community Outreach's signature cocktail, the Communitini and bottles sales starting at 4:30 p.m.
Have yourself a Brewsday Tuesday
at Parcel 32. From 5-10 p.m. you can get a smash burger and a draft beer of your choice for $10.
Wednesday
Treat yourself to a traditional Indian meal at Butcher & Bee
, where New York-based chef Chintan Pandya will be cooking up some delicious dishes from 5-10 p.m.
Take advantage of the last West Ashley Farmers Market
of the season and stock up on some local fruits and veggies.
It's National Kale Day, so be sure to celebrate with a $5 kale-caesar salad from Verde
. Kale Yeah.
Get over the hump with 2Nixons
at Proof starting at 6 p.m. every Wed., Fri., and Sun.
Locals in Park Circle has 1/2 off sushi and hot sake
every Wednesday from 4-11 p.m.
Stroll through the gardens at Middleton Place and sip on wine
paired with light snacks starting at 5:30 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts weekly blind wine tastings
every Wed. starting at 5 p.m.
Thursday
This is what you've been waiting for: the Pitt Street Pharmacy Grilled Cheese Food Challenge
. Watch professional eater Randy Santel try and break the store's record of eating 27 grilled cheeses (and maybe order one for yourself).
It's October third. Celebrate National Mean Girls Day
at Republic with half-off VIP prices and free sparkling rose.
Grab a bite at Workshop and a beer from Edmund's Oast Brewing before listening to some local tunes at King Street Green
every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Learn how to cook a quick and easy pasta dish for free in the Charlie Cart Mobile Kitchen.
Hop on the Brew Bus from 4-7p.m. and take a pub tour
through downtown Charleston for $55.
Gingerbug
pops up at Big Gun Burger every Thurs. starting at 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Leave work early and head to the Visitor's Center, where you'll be whisked away on a Tipsy Tour
in style to Deep Water Vineyard, Firefly Distillery, and Low Tide Brewing from 2-6 p.m.
For $15 you can indulge in an oyster roast
at Rudi's Old Village Wine Shop in Mt. Pleasant.
Mex 1
is celebrating National Taco Day by bringing back old favorites like Nashville Hot Chicken, Seared Tuna, and Buffalo Shrimp tacos.
Bok Choy Boy
will be serving up some asian deliciousness at Freehouse Brewery from 5-8 p.m.
Enjoy a Downton Abbey-themed high tea
at the Time Well Spent Tea Room in Summerville on Friday and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Take a quick road trip to Beaufort for their 25th annual Shrimp Festival
Fri. and Sat.
Saturday
It's Lewis Barbecue's third annual chile roast
from 1-4 p.m. The party features fresh, roasted chiles for sale; a tasting tent with some of Charleston’s best chefs; live music from Solid Gold Country; and more.
It's the annual fall festival
at Knightsville General Store in Summerville starting at 11 a.m. In addition to a petting zoo, hayrides, pony rides, and games there will be food trucks, face painting, and live music.
Bay Street Biergarten throws an all-day Oktoberfest
party starting at 11 a.m. with beer specials, kielbasa and brats, a stein hoisting competition, and more.
Stroll the grounds of Drayton Hall
from 2-4 p.m with vino in hand.
Goose Creek's 2019 Fall Festival
takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the municipal center. This annual event features local entertainment, arts and crafts, exhibitors, food vendors, and kid's activities.
Deep Water Vineyards hosts a Weekend Wine-Down
from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with Semilla food truck and jams from Southbound 17.
Sunday
Herd Provisions hosts a Neighborhood Shindig
from 1-6 p.m. Enjoy a variety of tasty bites and unique craft cocktails (with fixed prices) and enjoy live music on the new patio or at the large bar.
Pearlz hosts their first oyster roast
of the season at the West Ashley location from 1-4 p.m.
Mainland Container Co. hosts an Oktoberfest party
from 1-6 p.m. with food and drink specials and live music from Hans Schmidt's German Band.
Every other Sunday, Doar Bros. hosts an Italian night
starting at 5 p.m.
Head to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. starting at 11 a.m. for Hallie Hill's Barktoberfest Pup Crawl
. One-dollar of every beer sold goes to the shelter.