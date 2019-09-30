Eat

Monday, September 30, 2019

Swig & Swine wins Legendary BBQ Restaurant of the Year award from Certified Angus Beef

Certified good eatin'

Posted by Lilli Serral on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM

Swig & Swine owner/pitmaster Anthony DiBernado taking home the ... bacon
  • Provided
  • Swig & Swine owner/pitmaster Anthony DiBernado taking home the ... bacon
Swig & Swine took home the gold at this year's Certified Angus Beef 2019 Conference in Asheville where they were named Legendary BBQ Restaurant of the Year.

Swig & Swine owner and pitmaster Anthony DiBernardo smoked the competition at the annual conference, which brings in brand partners, meat processors, distributors, chefs, and even some cattle ranchers from all over the world. The Certified Angus Beef brand, founded in 1978, sells more than 16 billion pounds of beef a year. Their annual conference recognizes excellence — from large corporations to small, family-owned operations — in production, food service, retail, marketing, and more.

In a press release, DiBernardo shared his thoughts about the big win: "I'm so unbelievably proud of our team at Swig & Swine that we were recognized with the Legendary BBQ Restaurant of the Year award. There's so many hard working Americans who put their life's work into raising and producing the highest quality beef that it made me rethink what our role and responsibility at Swig & Swine is. We're the final representation of these hard working Americans' work when we put it on a plate. So I made it a mission to always cook the product and represent it at Swig & Swine and on the road."

Get your award-winning smoked meat at one of Swig & Swines three locations in West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, and Summerville. 
Topics: Restaurants

Location

