In advance of their move to WestEdge, Harbour Club adds world-renowned chef to team

Harbour Club
Chef Wes Long joins the team
In anticipation of their upcoming move to the WestEdge development, Harbour Club
has added top-rated executive chef Wes Long to their team.
Long, born-and-raised in Hickory, N.C., attended Johnson and Wales University, in both Charlotte and Denver, where he focused on the relationship among farmers, sustainability, and the art of cooking.
He continued to learn when he moved to New York City where he worked at the Michelin starred Wallse
, located in the heart of the West Village. He then began working at Applewood in Park Slope as executive sous chef. Long was later recruited to open Hudson Clearwater
as executive chef.
He next wanted to take his skills internationally. Long moved to Hong Kong where he opened several restaurants with Le Comptoir, a French restaurant group, started his own restaurant, Paradis, and spent two years as executive sous chef at The American Club.
After five years, Chef Long, his wife, and kids moved to Paris where he worked for the wildly-popular Uma Nota HK as a consulting chef.
However, after longing for his Southern roots, he decided to move back to Charleston, and Long couldn't be happier. "I'm thrilled to be back in the States," says Chef Long, "and heading up the culinary team at the Harbour Club."
Harbour Club's new location will feature gorgeous water views, an outdoor terrace, and five-star dining for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Interested in becoming a member? For a limited time, Harbour Club is offering preferred pricing
on initiation fees.