Adopt a dog and grab a beer at the Hallie Hill Barktoberfest Pup Crawl throughout October

Help some pups find furever homes.

Beer and puppies: dream-making stuff for the greater Charleston (pup)ulation. Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary is bringing these two wonderful things together in the Hallie Hill Barktoberfest Pup Crawl.On each Sunday throughout October, Hallie Hill's crawl will makes its way to breweries around Charleston, bringing with them adoptable dogs while hosting local vendors, raffles, and other activities.There will be dog and human treats in store at each event including dog stationary, homemade bandanas and dog treats, and coasters that each feature an adoptable dog from the sanctuary.Learn more about Hallie Hill online at halliehill.com.