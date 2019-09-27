Friday, September 27, 2019
Starting Fri. Sept. 27, Taco Boy celebrates National Taco Day by giving away a year's worth of free tacos
...let's fiesta
Posted
by Matt Woodhull
on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM
click to enlarge
Taco Boy
is celebrating National Taco Day (Fri. Oct. 4) by giving one lucky winner a year's worth of free tacos.
Starting today, Fri. Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. through Thurs. Oct. 3 at 10 p.m., receive one raffle ticket entry with every taco purchased at any of their three locations.
On National Taco Day, Taco Boy will randomly draw a winner to receive a gift card good for 365 tacos ($1,460 value). Only one winner will be chosen, and they will be announced through social media on National Taco Day.
Entering is as easy as eating your favorite taco — or three, we won't judge. Servers will provide one raffle ticket per taco, and all you have to do is write your name, number, and email on the ticket before returning it to the server.
Tags: Taco Boy, foodie events, giveaway, Image