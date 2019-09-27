Spanish food pop-up The Castejons takes over the Dashi kitchen two Tuesdays this Oct.

click to enlarge
We just found a cure for your Tuesday blues.
This Tues. Oct. 1 and Tues. Oct. 8, Chef Alfonso Castejón of Spanish pop-up The Castejóns
will be taking over the kitchen at Dashi
from 5-9 p.m.
Enjoy delicious Spanish food with some of The Castejóns' specialties, including a charcuterie board, charred artichoke hearts, cured ham, chicken croquettes, chickpea and tomato empanadas, and Spanish octopus. Finish it all off with a tasty orange flan, chef's newest dessert inspired by the "orange-tree-lined streets of Sevilla."
After dinner, stay a while for a drink. Dashi's full bar has everything from inventive cocktails to local craft beers.
The Castejóns started when Alfonso and wife Rachel met in Seville, Spain. Their shared love of cooking sparked a dream of one day owning their own restaurant. Follow them on Facebook
and Instagram
to see where they'll be popping up next.
@ Dashi
1262 Remount Road
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Tuesdays, 5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 8
Price:
A la carte
Foodie Events