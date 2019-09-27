Eat

Friday, September 27, 2019

Spanish food pop-up The Castejons takes over the Dashi kitchen two Tuesdays this Oct.

Flantastic

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge CASTEJONS' FACEBOOK

We just found a cure for your Tuesday blues.

This Tues. Oct. 1 and Tues. Oct. 8, Chef Alfonso Castejón of Spanish pop-up The Castejóns will be taking over the kitchen at Dashi from 5-9 p.m.

Enjoy delicious Spanish food with some of The Castejóns' specialties, including a charcuterie board, charred artichoke hearts, cured ham, chicken croquettes, chickpea and tomato empanadas, and Spanish octopus. Finish it all off with a tasty orange flan, chef's newest dessert inspired by the "orange-tree-lined streets of Sevilla."

After dinner, stay a while for a drink. Dashi's full bar has everything from inventive cocktails to local craft beers. 
The Castejóns started when Alfonso and wife Rachel met in Seville, Spain. Their shared love of cooking sparked a dream of one day owning their own restaurant. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to see where they'll be popping up next. 
Event Details The Castejon Kitchen Takeover
@ Dashi
1262 Remount Road
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Tuesdays, 5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 8
Price: A la carte
Foodie Events
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • The Castejon Kitchen Takeover @ Dashi

    • Tuesdays, 5 p.m. Continues through Oct. 8 A la carte

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS