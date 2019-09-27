Firefly Distillery partners with Perc ABACO and Hope 4 Hope Town to support Hurricane Dorian relief efforts 

click to enlarge
Firefly Distillery
Lorenzo Barrigelli raises flag at Firefly Sunsets
Co-founders of Firefly Distillery
Scott Newitt and Jim Irvin watched in horror as Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas, where Firefly Sunset Resort is located. They knew they had to do something.
From now through Fri. Jan. 31 2020, Firefly Distillery will donate $1 for every case of liquor sold to benefit Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
Although the Firefly Sunset Resort suffered significant damage, it has served as the unofficial command center and volunteer-driven soup kitchen for the remaining 200 residents on the island of Elbow Cay.
Lorenzo Barigelli, resort proprietor and general manager, notes the soup kitchen has been feeding 100 people a day and is actively working to rebuild the dock to receive supplies.
Irvin, who owns the resort with his wife Ann, mentions, "the devastation is beyond belief... [but] together we will stay strong against the coming headwinds, do whatever it takes to rebuild our islands."
Firefly Distillery is also making donations to their live online auction
until Sun. Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. You can bid on a lot of cool stuff, like a signed Toby Keith guitar, a Caddyshack poster signed by Bill Murray, wine tastings and tours, gift cards, and much more.
Learn more online at fireflyspirits.com
