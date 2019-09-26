click to enlarge Ruta Smith file

Fresh air, veggies, and good times can be found all summer long at farmers markets throughout the Lowcountry. As the weather cools down, many of the markets are heading into their final weeks before the season ends. Although a couple will continue to operate year-round, here's a roundup of all of the markets you need visit before it's too late.Thein Marion Square will continue operation through Nov. 30 (switching to their holiday market in Dec.) running every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the square for fresh local produce, food trucks, artisan vendors, live music, kid's activities, and more. Seating and open space throughout the park make it a refreshing setting to enjoy your snacks while taking in the beauty of the city.This Thurs. Sept. 26 from 5-8 p.m., thein Summerville will hold their last market of the year. In addition to the lineup of vendors, the final event features Braised in the South food truck, musician Paul Reese, Carolina Party Artists providing face painting, glitter art, and balloon twists as well as a free water slide from 514Jump for the kiddos to enjoy.Thewill finish their season on Wed. Oct. 2 from 3-7 p.m. It's the last chance of the year for West Ashley folks to enjoy fresh produce, sweet and savory treats, freshly made beverages, and live music in Ackerman Park.Continuing through Oct. 31, theis operating every Thurs. from 3-7 p.m. Local produce, food trucks, craft vendors, a jump castle, yoga classes, and live music will continue for just a couple more weeks at the Felix Davis Community Center.Over 110 local artists and vendors inhabit the Celadon Warehouse on the last Sunday of every month for the. The market is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will continue through Nov. 24. Market-goers can go hunting for chic discounted furniture or a new print for their living room wall, all while sipping on a complimentary beer and surveying the various food trucks.Thewon't end their season until Dec. 28, continuing to operate every Sat. from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Daniel Island. Over 40 vendors rotate weekly offering local produce, food, artisan crafts, and live music in a family-friendly setting.Thewill continue operation year-round with over 50 local farmers, artisans, music, and food trucks every Sat. from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Charleston Collegiate School. The market guarantees that all products are local, truthful, and honest from fresh bread to kosher honey. Grand oak trees and an abundance of free parking make the market an enjoyable occasion with plenty of local charm.At the Charleston Pour House, thewill stay operating year-round every Sun. from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with vendors offering a variety of fresh foods and treats, art, jewelry, photography, flowers/plants, live music, workshops, face painting, and more. The focus is on the community, friendship, love, and laughter in a family-friendly setting.